FAQs

How much will shipping cost and how long will it take? At KicksCrew, you can find out more information regarding how much your shipping will cost and how long it will take at the checkout stage. For orders that are being shipped worldwide and outside of the US, you can head over to the shipping FAQs section on the KicksCrew website to find out more about shipping time estimations and costs.

Can I track my order from KicksCrew? Yes, you can. Once your order has been shipped, you’ll receive an email from KicksCrew containing your tracking information. Then, simply head over to the KicksCrew website, and log into your account to find out more information regarding the whereabouts of your order. Please note that tracking details can take up to 48 hours to activate for you to use.

What payment methods are available at KicksCrew? At KicksCrew they accept a wide range of payment options for you to choose from at the checkout. They accept major credit and debit cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover to name a few. They also accept alternative payment methods including Apple Pay, Meta, Google Pay, and PayPal.

How do I contact KicksCrew? If you need to contact KicksCrew, simply head over to the KicksCrew website, scroll to the bottom of the homepage, and press the ‘Contact Us’ button. Then fill in the required information and hit the ‘Submit’ button.

What is the returns policy at KicksCrew? If you’re not 100% happy with your purchase from KicksCrew, you can return it. At KicksCrew, they have a 7-day returns policy which means that you’ll have up to 7 days after your original purchase date to return your order. The cost of making a return is the customer’s responsibility. All items must be returned in their original condition, unworn, undamaged, and with all tags still intact. To create a return, you must contact KicksCrew.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Offers:

Stay up to date with all of the latest news and exciting product releases from KicksCrew when you sign up to their newsletter using your email address. When you do, you can be one of the first to hear about exclusive offers and promotions that will help you save yourself some serious cash! So, be sure to sign up now so you don’t miss out on the opportunity to purchase your favourite footwear, at discounted prices.

Sale Section:

If you find yourself scrolling through the KicksCrew website looking for something that suits your style, or you’ve found something but it’s a little out of your price range, make sure to check out the KicksCrew sales section. When you do, you’ll be able to shop a fantastic range of some of the best footwear brands at discounted prices. So, whether it’s a classic pair of Converse Chucks that are staple in any wardrobe, a pair of Nike Free Runs so you can move your body in style, or Adidas Superstars for a pair of traditional white trainers that you know you can count on, you’ll find something just right for you, at prices you’ll love.

Crew Magazine:

If you’re not quite sure what would be the best shoe for you and you don’t want to worry about wasting time or money on making a return, check out the Crew Magazine. Simply head over to the KicksCrew website and scroll down on their homepage until you find the Crew Magazine section and then select an article that interests you. When you do, you could pick up handy tips on choosing the best shoe that suits your needs. From what you should be looking for in your running trainers, to a guide on styling your favourite pair of Air Jordans, you can learn what footwear is the best option for you and avoid making returns!

Crew App:

When you download the Crew App, you’ll get exclusive access to limited-edition styles. What’s more, you’ll also find exciting offers such as a Dame Time gift with each app-only purchase! So, head to your app store and download the Crew App now!

How to Use Your KicksCrew Promo Code