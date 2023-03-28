FAQs

Where can you buy Clarks shoes? Clarks shoes can be bought both online and from a number of retailers such as Macy’s. Clarks are a widely sold brand which can be found in a number of retailers. So whether you prefer to shop online or in-store, you can find some of the best deals available.

What is Clarks’ return policy? If you would like to return your Clarks order, you have up to 60 days to do so to receive a full refund or an exchange. All returned items must be in their original packaging and with all the tags and labels attached. Please note, if you return your item later than the 60 days, you will be issued with store credit.

Does Clarks have a student discount? Unfortunately, Clarks doesn’t currently have a student discount available. We update our page regularly so keep an eye out and we will be sure to let you know if and when this may change.

What payment methods does Clarks accept? Clarks accept a number of payment methods such as: Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover Card, Diners, JCB, PayPal and Klarna.

How can you get in touch with Clarks? If their FAQs aren’t quite giving you the answers you are looking for, you’ll be glad to know that you can get in touch with their customer service team. You can call their Customer Service number on 1(833) 429-5110 between the hours of 9 am to 6 pm on weekdays (unfortunately, they are unavailable on weekends). You can also contact their stores directly and you can find the contact information you need on their website.

Hints and Tips

Shop the Sale: Clarks has every style of footwear that you could need and you can find them all in their sales section. From casual and formal to men’s and women’s, Clarks sales section has discounts of up to 60% so, whatever style you’re looking for, you don’t need to break your budget.

Newsletter Deals: If you’re a fan of what Clarks has to offer then signing up for their newsletter could be one of the best things you can do. When you do this, you will be the first to hear about their newest products, freshest sales and best deals right to your inbox.

Free Shipping: You’ll be glad to know that you can get free shipping on all orders you place Clarks within the United States.

Free Returns: Sometimes, what you order doesn’t quite live up to your expectations; that’s ok when you shop with Clarks and it doesn’t incur an extra cost either so you can receive your full refund should you choose to send your order back.

In-store Rewards: If you sign up for Clarks’ In-store Rewards program, you will earn 1 point for every $1 you spend and you’ll earn an extra $20 in-store reward when you collect 200 points. You will also be one of the first to hear about exclusive promotions and so much more.

How to use your Clarks coupon code