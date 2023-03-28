FAQs

How do you tie Sperry laces? Depending on the style of your chosen Sperry shoes, there are several ways you can tie them. On the Sperry website, you can find an in-depth guide for each tying method so you can style your shoes however you like.

Does Sperry offer a next day delivery option? When you shop with Sperry, you can opt for either their express shipping option for $15 or their rush shipping option for $30. Their processing time is roughly 24 to 48 hours when placed on a weekday; their express option takes between 3 - 4 business days and their rush option takes between 1 and 3 business days.

What is Sperry’s return policy? If you would like to return your Sperry order, you can do so within 30 days of it being shipped. All returned items must be unworn, in their original packaging, and with all labels and tags intact.

Can you exchange your Sperry order? Their 30 day returns period enables you to get a refund or exchange your order if you would prefer. Simply fill out their returns form and select whether you would prefer a refund on your original item or an exchange.

What payment methods does Sperry accept? Sperry accepts the following payment methods: American Express, Mastercard, Discover Card, PayPal, Amazon Pay, and Affirm.

How can you contact Sperry? If the FAQs simply aren’t cutting it, you can get in touch with their customer service team with any inquiries you may have. You can contact them using their Live Chat function which is available between 8 am and 9 pm on weekdays and 9 am to 6 pm on weekends. Alternatively, you can call them on (800) 247-6575 between 8 am to 9 pm on weekdays and 9 am to 6 pm on weekends. On top of that, you can also write to them at the following address: Sperry.com Customer Service 1400 Industries Road Richmond, IN 47374

Hints and Tips

Free Shipping: Extra shipping charges can cause you to hesitate before you place your order but that doesn’t always have to be the case when you shop with Sperry. When you spend over $49, your order will become eligible for their free standard shipping option which will get your order to your doorstep within 2 to 6 business days.

Shop the Sale: Whether you’re a man, woman, or child, you can find a huge array of products at hugely reduced prices in their dedicated sales section. With discounts of up to 60% available on socks and loafers to duck boots and boat shoes. Whatever your chosen style, there’s a good chance you’ll find something that fits your aesthetic perfectly.

Join the Sperry Crew: If you’re looking to place your first order with Sperry but you’d like to make a saving whilst you’re at it, why not join the Sperry Crew? When you enter your email address into the box, you will receive 20% off the next order you place. On top of that, you will also be the first to hear about their latest sales, newest promotions, and their hottest releases.

Refer A Friend: We all have a friend that could do with a helping hand when it comes to adding the best items to their wardrobe. If you use Sperry’s referral program, your friends will receive 20% off the first order they place and you’ll receive your own 20% off reward so you can save on your next Sperry purchase too.

Email Perks: When you sign up for Sperry’s email program, you will be the first to hear about their exclusive offers such as birthday and seasonal offers, free gifts throughout the year, early access to sales and special promotions, as well as a first look at new arrivals and collaborations. Their email program is a great way to guarantee the best prices on your future Sperry purchases.

How to use your Sperry promo code