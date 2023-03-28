Sperry promo codes for March 2023
FAQs
How do you tie Sperry laces?
Depending on the style of your chosen Sperry shoes, there are several ways you can tie them. On the Sperry website, you can find an in-depth guide for each tying method so you can style your shoes however you like.
Does Sperry offer a next day delivery option?
When you shop with Sperry, you can opt for either their express shipping option for $15 or their rush shipping option for $30. Their processing time is roughly 24 to 48 hours when placed on a weekday; their express option takes between 3 - 4 business days and their rush option takes between 1 and 3 business days.
What is Sperry’s return policy?
If you would like to return your Sperry order, you can do so within 30 days of it being shipped. All returned items must be unworn, in their original packaging, and with all labels and tags intact.
Can you exchange your Sperry order?
Their 30 day returns period enables you to get a refund or exchange your order if you would prefer. Simply fill out their returns form and select whether you would prefer a refund on your original item or an exchange.
What payment methods does Sperry accept?
Sperry accepts the following payment methods: American Express, Mastercard, Discover Card, PayPal, Amazon Pay, and Affirm.
How can you contact Sperry?
If the FAQs simply aren’t cutting it, you can get in touch with their customer service team with any inquiries you may have. You can contact them using their Live Chat function which is available between 8 am and 9 pm on weekdays and 9 am to 6 pm on weekends. Alternatively, you can call them on (800) 247-6575 between 8 am to 9 pm on weekdays and 9 am to 6 pm on weekends. On top of that, you can also write to them at the following address:
Sperry.com Customer Service
1400 Industries Road
Richmond, IN 47374
Hints and Tips
Free Shipping: Extra shipping charges can cause you to hesitate before you place your order but that doesn’t always have to be the case when you shop with Sperry. When you spend over $49, your order will become eligible for their free standard shipping option which will get your order to your doorstep within 2 to 6 business days.
Shop the Sale: Whether you’re a man, woman, or child, you can find a huge array of products at hugely reduced prices in their dedicated sales section. With discounts of up to 60% available on socks and loafers to duck boots and boat shoes. Whatever your chosen style, there’s a good chance you’ll find something that fits your aesthetic perfectly.
Join the Sperry Crew: If you’re looking to place your first order with Sperry but you’d like to make a saving whilst you’re at it, why not join the Sperry Crew? When you enter your email address into the box, you will receive 20% off the next order you place. On top of that, you will also be the first to hear about their latest sales, newest promotions, and their hottest releases.
Refer A Friend: We all have a friend that could do with a helping hand when it comes to adding the best items to their wardrobe. If you use Sperry’s referral program, your friends will receive 20% off the first order they place and you’ll receive your own 20% off reward so you can save on your next Sperry purchase too.
Email Perks: When you sign up for Sperry’s email program, you will be the first to hear about their exclusive offers such as birthday and seasonal offers, free gifts throughout the year, early access to sales and special promotions, as well as a first look at new arrivals and collaborations. Their email program is a great way to guarantee the best prices on your future Sperry purchases.
How to use your Sperry promo code
- If you’re looking to save on your next Sperry order, why not take a look at the Sperry promo codes we have available? Once you’ve found a code that works for you, head over to their website and begin your shopping spree.
- Take your time to look through everything they have to offer and then add your favorite items to the basket.
- When you're happy with everything you've added, you can begin the checkout process by clicking the bag icon in the top right corner of the page and then the 'Checkout' button.
- You will see your order total and you can enter your details on this page.
- After this, you will be able to move on to the billing page where you can enter your Sperry promo code.
- Make sure you click the 'Apply' button to secure the savings on your latest purchase.
About Sperry
Sperry was born in 1935 from Paul Sperry’s slip overboard and an inspirational glance at his cocker spaniel’s footpads. He recognized that a non-slip shoe sole was necessary, had his idea patented in 1939 and Sperry became one of the official shoes of the Navy in 1940. From there, they have become a shoe for tennis and everyday leisure thanks to icons such as JFK, Paul Newman, and Mr. Rogers positioning them as everyday wear. Whether you’re looking for a classic pair of boat shoes or sneakers or a flashy pair or duck boots or loafers, Sperry has a large selection of footwear to choose from at an affordable price. Men, women, and children can enjoy the luxurious feel of a stylish, dependable pair of Sperry shoes. When you are planning your next getaway, use a Sperry promo code to get the best price on their most popular styles.