FAQs

Can I use more than one promo code at the same time? No, you can only apply one promo code at the time of checkout. Simply take a look at the Marie Claire promo codes and select the one that offers maximum savings based on your order. It’s quick and easy to add your promo code, so check them out today!

Can I get a student discount at Stuart Weitzman? Sorry, this retailer doesn’t offer a student discount at the moment. But if you are looking for a bargain we recommend checking out the sale section of the website for up to 50% off footwear. Alternatively, you can add a Marie Claire promo code for additional savings.

What is the returns policy at Stuart Weitzman? If you aren’t delighted with your order from Stuart Weitzman you have up to 14 days to make a return from the date of purchase. It’s also possible to exchange your order for a different color or size if they are available. Head to the website for further information.

Can I pay in installments at Stuart Weitzman? Absolutely, if you would like to pay in installments Stuart Weitzman has partnered with Klarna to make this possible. You will need to register with Klarna, and once accepted you can pay for your order in 4 interest-free installments. It’s a great way to budget your fashion purchases.

How can I track my Stuart Weitzman order? Once you have placed an order you will receive an email confirmation. You will then receive a second email once your order has been shipped. This email will contain a tracking number that you can then enter online to see the status of your order. There is no need to guess when your order will arrive.

Hints and tips

Shop the sale

If you adore luxury footwear and love the idea of completing your outfit in style but your budget plays a part - consider the sale. The sale section of the Stuart Weitzman offers huge discounts of up to 50% off. We spotted boots, platform sandals, suede loafers, and pumps to name a few. New styles are added regularly so check the sale time and time again. And if you see a pair of shoes that you can’t stop thinking about, snap them up before the go.

Sign up via email

When you sign up for emails from Stuart Weitzman you benefit from 15% off your first full-price purchase, early access to new launches, exclusive offers, and more. If you have had your eye on the sexiest over-the-knee boots or classic flats this would be a good time to sign up!

Refer a friend

If you know someone who loves designer footwear as much as you do, why not refer them to Stuart Weitzman? When you refer a friend you both get $50 off the next time you shop. Send them an invite via email, or Facebook. It takes seconds and they will thank you for the invite when their new boots just got $50 cheaper. Don’t forget you can both add a Marie Claire promo code to your orders for additional discounts.

Get a stylist

In need of a personal stylist? No problem! At Stuart Weitzman, you can get in-store or virtual styling from an expert. They will help you to find the ideal shoes for a special occasion, the right fit, and inspiration for your entire wardrobe. This is a great way to shop and it includes complimentary shipping when you purchase from your consultation.

Buy online and pick up instore

Maybe you have been browsing online, spotted gorgeous shoes, and need them now. Or maybe you have a last-minute event and need your shoes on the same day? Whatever your reason, you can benefit from the convenience of online shopping with an in-store pick-up. If available you can arrange to pick it up the same day, just choose this option at checkout. You will receive an email or SMS message when your order is ready. If you aren’t sure where your local store is, head to the website.

