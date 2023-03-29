Thursday Boots discount codes for March 2023

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Thursday Boot provide a military discount? Unfortunately Thursday Boot does not provide a military discount. However, they will cover the cost of all orders made to Armed Forces (APO/FPO/DPO) addresses.

Does Thursday Boot have a steel toe? No, they do however offer a variety of weather resistant footwear made with durable materials built to withstand the elements and everyday use.

Does Thursday Boot have stores? Yes, Thursday Boot has a flagship store located in New York City, perfect if you’re wanting to try before you buy.

Does Thursday Boot ship to Canada? Thursday Boot do ship to Canada, for boots under $99 there is a $10 shipping charge, anything over $99 has free shipping.

Does Thursday Boot have wide sizes? The majority of Thursday Boots are listed in a ‘Standard’ size equivalent to a D width. However, select models do have are offered in a ‘Wide’ size equivalent to a EE or EEE width.

Thursday Boots saving tips

Save with Sales - While Thursday Boots pride themselves on providing high-quality footwear at the best prices all year round, meaning they don't hold seasonal sales. They do have a warehouse sale where you can find all their signature boots like the Captain, Legend, and President at up to 50% off.

Newsletter offers - Joining the Thursday Boots newsletter is the best way to stay updated on the latest in functional footwear. You’ll also receive email alerts for new product launches and the rare sale, best of all you can receive free discounts to use on your next purchase. Joining is easy, just put your email address in the box at the bottom of the Thursday Boot webpage.

Buy pre-loved - If you’re on a tight budget emailing Thursday Boot directly could be your best option. They sometimes offer lightly used or factory seconds for a heavily discounted price. However, this one is a bit of luck of the draw because they don't list what shoes they have available, you simply have to email your interest by listing the design and size you’re after and hope they get back to you.

Free shipping - Thursday Boot ships for free anywhere within the contiguous United States. That's right, you can enjoy free standard shipping on any order at Thursday Boot. Standard orders usually take 1-3 business days to be processed in the Thursday Boot warehouse, once they've finished processing orders can be expected within 1-5 business days.

How to use your Thursday Boots promo code