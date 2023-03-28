FAQs

Does Zappos offer free shipping? By default, all orders made with Zappos come with free standard shipping. There are paid upgrade options but also ways to get expedited shipping for free. Zappos confirmed that no order minimum is necessary to redeem free shipping and all products are included.

Does Zapos offer free returns? Returns are free for customers based in the United States and you have a whopping 365-day return window to send items back. Items must be unworn and in the original packaging to be eligible for a return. Some items, however, are marked as “Final Sale”. These products cannot be returned at all, so be sure to double-check your purchase if you think you might return it.

Does Zappos do student discounts? As of writing, there is no student discount program in place at Zappos. This is subject to change in the future so we’ll be sure to update this page with more details should such an offer be made available.

Does Zappos have a newsletter? Zappos has a newsletter that customers can sign up to for free. This is a great way to stay informed of upcoming sales and receive exclusive offers. The newsletter is open to anyone to join and you can opt-out at any time.

How often does Zappos have sales? Zappos will offer sales periodically throughout the year and often around holidays. If you don’t feel like waiting around for a sale, you can always peruse the dedicated sales section. This page lists all of the products that are on sale and can even be filtered by department so you can find what you’re looking for faster.

Hints and tips

Zappos is well known for its huge selection of shoes and everything in between with plenty of name brands peppered throughout the website. However, there’s no need to spend more than you have to when shopping at Zappos. With these tips and tricks up your sleeve, you’re guaranteed to find a discount or two that can help take the total price of your cart down.

Look for sales: A way to save without taking too many extra steps is to look for sales. These occur periodically throughout the year and often around holidays. If you don’t want to wait around for a sale, you can always hop over to the sales section on the website which is dedicated to listing all of the products on the website with a discount in place. You can sort by department, making it easier to find exactly what you’re looking for.

Sign up for the Zappos newsletter: If you’re a regular shopper at Zappos, it can be well worth signing up for the official Zappos newsletter. This is free to sign up for with links to sign up available on the Zappos homepage. By signing up for the newsletter, members receive regular updates about new products, upcoming sales, special events, as well as exclusive offers and coupons. You can always opt out of the newsletter at any time.

Join the Zappos VIP Program: Another worthwhile option for regular shoppers is the Zappos VIP program. This is a free offer that provides valuable perks including free expedited shipping and a point-based rewards system that can be used to redeem special coupons and offers. Because of the affiliation Zappos has with Amazon, linking your Amazon Prime account will net you some additional points that can be used toward future purchases.

Download the Zappos app: If you’ve got a smartphone, you can download the Zappos mobile app to gain access to exclusive offers. According to Zappos, there are additional features on the mobile app that aren’t available on the website. Some of these features include order notifications as well as better filtering tools for browsing. Orders placed using the mobile app come with free expedited shipping, as well.

How to use your Zappos promo code

Using promo codes with Zappos is easy and the process is much like other online retailers. Enter the promo code you want to use before you complete the checkout to redeem the savings. Just make sure the promo code is valid for the items you want to purchase, otherwise, it might not be applicable.