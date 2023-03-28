FAQs

Can I use multiple promo codes at Sam Edelman? Unfortunately, you cannot use more than one promo code per order at Sam Edelman. If you’re trying to save more on your order, then shopping the sale for strong discounts is a great place to start. You can also sign up for the Sam Edelman newsletter for 10% off your first order. Be sure to work out which promo code is best suited to your order before going to checkout.

Does Sam Edelman have a refer-a-friend program? Yes. Sam Edelman offers a refer-a-friend program via Extole. You can refer your friend and they’ll get $15 off their first order. As a thank you, the brand will send you a $15 credit for your next order too. Within one year, you can refer up to 10 friends.

Does Sam Edelman have student discount? Yes. Students can save 15% off their online orders at Sam Edelman. You can shop classic loafers, flats, heels, or apparel for less. Simply log into Student Beans to confirm your educational institution. You’ll then be able to see your code to save on your order.

Does Sam Edelman ever have sales? Sam Edelman has a regular sale page which is updated at different times of the year. You can shop up to 70% off selected footwear by shopping the sale. Be sure to browse the sale during seasonal events too, such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Previous Black Friday sales had 30% off the entire Sam Edelman website with a specific promo code.

Are Sam Edelman shoes comfortable? Sam Edelman shoes usually run true to size according to most reviews. These shoes are also known for being comfortable and suitable for wearing on the commute to work. However, if they do not suit you then you can return your shoes for free within 30 days.

Hints and tips

Email Sign Up

Do you spend time searching for the best savings on luxury fashion? A simple way to shop attainable luxury fashion is by joining the Sam Edelman newsletter. To sign up, go to their website and scroll to the website footer. You can then enter your preferred email address into the email box and click ‘Sign Up’. Then, wait for your exclusive Sam Edelman 10% off promo code to land in your inbox. You can use this on your first purchase. Sam Edelman will also send you brand news, new product updates, and sale updates too. If you’d prefer, you can always sign up with your phone number for text updates instead.

Shop the Sales

Sam Edelman aspires to create timeless footwear and apparel. This means their sale section has durable fashion trends at discounted prices. We’d always recommend shopping the sale if you’re searching for percentage discounts. These usually include 40-70% off selected styles. Previous bestselling footwear listed in the sales has included the coveted Laguna Chelsea Boots and the Laurs Lug Sole Loafer. To shop the sale, simply click ‘Sale’ from the main menu bar on the website. You can also hover your cursor over ‘Sale’ to shop specific product types or ‘Final Sale’ sections. Make sure to check this page too for the latest discounts and new footwear styles added to the sale.

Enjoy Free Shipping

You can enjoy free ground shipping on all US continental orders. Your orders should arrive within 3-7 working days, once they have been processed. This will automatically be added to your order once you go to the checkout. It’s worth noting that 2-day air shipping and expedited shipping are also available at a premium cost. For more information on their shipping policies, make sure to check the ‘Shipping’ page on their website. We might occasionally have a shipping promo code on this page too.

Refer Your Friends

Are your friends also interested in elegant fashion and accessible prices? You can now refer your friends to Sam Edelman and earn $15 off your next purchase. To start the referral, click on ‘Refer a Friend’ from the website footer. You’ll then be able to enter your email or sign into your Facebook account. From here, you can send your friends your unique referral link. When your friend places their first order, they’ll get $15 off their total. You’ll then be sent a coupon for $15 off your next order too. The best part is you can refer up to 10 friends each year. That’s a saving of $150 in total. Be sure to double-check the terms and conditions from the Refer A Friend page before you use your new code.

Student Discount

If you’re a student at college or university, then you can get your footwear or clothing for less at Sam Edelman. Students can get 15% off their online orders with a Student Beans account. Simply go to the ‘Student Discount’ page and log into Student Beans to confirm you are a student. You can then access your student code and use this towards your total.

How to use your Sam Edelman promo code