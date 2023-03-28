Chaco promo codes for March 2023
Use these 17 Chaco promo codes to get the best prices on your outdoor footwear and gear.
FAQs
Does Chaco offer a free shipping option?
There are several shipping options available when you shop at Chaco, the prices of which depend on the total of your order. If your order is between $49.01 and $120+, it will be eligible for their free standard shipping option; an order of over $120 will also become eligible for their free express shipping option.
What is Chaco’s returns policy?
If you would like to return your Chaco order, you have up to 30 days from the date of dispatch to do so. All returned items must be in their original, unworn condition and with all their tags and labels attached.
What payment methods do Chaco’s accept?
Chaco.com accepts a number of payment methods such as Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and PayPal.
How do you adjust Chaco straps?
Adjusting specialized shoes can sometimes be awkward but you’ll be happy to know that you can find a helpful strap adjuster guide that will show you how to loosen and tighten your straps suitably so you can get the best experience from your Chaco gear.
How do Chaco sizes run?
Because Chaco creates specialist products, they do size slightly differently from your regular shoe size. This is because they measure from the heel to the ball of your foot instead of from your heel to toe like most other brands.
How do you get in touch with Chaco?
If the FAQ section isn’t giving you the answers you are looking for, you may be glad to find out that you can get in touch with their customer service team. You can use the Live Chat function on their website between the hours of 8 am to 9 pm on weekdays and between 9 am and 6 pm on weekends. Alternatively, you can also call them at 1-888-211-1908 during the same business hours.
Hints and Tips
Shop the Sale: There are some things in life that you don’t want to cheap out on and footwear is one of those. When you shop in Chaco’s sales section, you can find specialized shoes with discounts of up to 60% so you can keep within your budget big or small.
Newsletter Deals: If you’re a fan of Chaco products, signing up for their newsletter could be a brilliant opportunity to keep up with their latest movements. When you do this, you will be the first to hear about their newest arrivals, stories, and events. On top of that, you will also receive a 10% promo code to use on your first order.
Refer A Friend: You can help your friends get some of the best gear for your outdoor adventures together when you utilize Chaco’s referral program. When you refer your friends, they will receive a $20 promo code to use on their first order over $100. You will also receive $20 off your next order over $100 once they have placed your purchase.
#CHACONATION: #CHACONATION is as exciting as it sounds. When you sign up to receive these updates right into your inbox, you’ll also receive 10% off your first order. Chaco tends to be affordable, but who doesn’t love to save a little extra cash when they shop?
How to use your Chaco promo code
- If you’re looking to save on your next purchase, take a look at our Chaco promo codes to get the best prices on their most popular products. When you’ve found a code that works for you, head over to their website to begin your shop.
- Take your time, look through everything they have to offer, and add your favorite items to the cart.
- Once you’re happy, you can begin the checkout process by clicking the cart icon at the top right of the page.
- You will see your order total and next to that, you can enter your details.
- On the next page, you will be able to enter your Chaco promo code. Click the ‘Apply’ button to secure your savings on your latest purchase.
Rate Chaco Coupons
About Chaco
In 1989, a Colorado rafting guide set out to create the ultimate footwear for outdoor adventures whether in or out of the water. With a gecko being the perfect companion (thanks to its ability to adapt), Chaco has created its own unique style that works with the outdoors perfectly. With versatile, adaptable, and durable footwear behind every step, Chaco has positioned itself to become a favorite of the outdoor adventurer. With sandals, boots, shoes, flips, and slides available, whether your idea of outdoor adventure is relaxing at the beach or white water rafting, Chaco is the perfect choice for any outdoor lover. From 2 strap toe loops to dog collars and wrist wraps, you can be confident in your equipment when you shop with Chaco. So, when you’re planning your next adventure, take a look at our Chaco promo codes to get your hands on the best prices on their most popular products.