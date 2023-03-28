About Chaco

In 1989, a Colorado rafting guide set out to create the ultimate footwear for outdoor adventures whether in or out of the water. With a gecko being the perfect companion (thanks to its ability to adapt), Chaco has created its own unique style that works with the outdoors perfectly. With versatile, adaptable, and durable footwear behind every step, Chaco has positioned itself to become a favorite of the outdoor adventurer. With sandals, boots, shoes, flips, and slides available, whether your idea of outdoor adventure is relaxing at the beach or white water rafting, Chaco is the perfect choice for any outdoor lover. From 2 strap toe loops to dog collars and wrist wraps, you can be confident in your equipment when you shop with Chaco.