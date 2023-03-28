FAQs

Where can I find regular coupons at Oakley? One of the simplest ways to save at Oakley is by signing up for their newsletter with your email address. Oakley will send you exclusive promotions and a welcome coupon for 10% off your first order. Be sure to check here at Marie Claire too for regular promo codes.

Does Oakley offer free shipping? You can get free shipping at Oakley for selected orders. If you’re ordering a custom product, standard shipping is free and will arrive within 6 working days. Prescription eyewear also qualifies for free shipping, which will take 8 - 10 business days. For all other products, Expedited Shipping is free for orders of $100 or over. This should take 3-5 business days. Green shipping is also free but will take 7 working days to be delivered.

How much student discount does Oakley give? Currently, Oakley offers students 25% off their online and in-store orders through UNiDAYS. If you’re a college or university student, you can sign up for free and access your specific student promo code. It’s also a good idea to check end-of-season sales for stronger discounts too.

Does Oakley have a military discount? Yes. Oakley gives military personnel and first responders 20-45% off selected orders. This includes discounts on sports apparel, accessories, and standard glasses. However, this is only available by signing up for the Oakley Standard Issue. You can sign up for free by visiting the Oakley Standard Issue website and logging into your ID.me account to verify your military work status.

Are there free returns at Oakley? Yes. Oakley has 30-day free returns from the date of your order’s arrival. If you would like to return your Oakley item, it should be in its original and resalable condition. Unfortunately, customized items cannot be returned.

Hints and tips

New Customer Savings

Are you new to shopping at Oakley? If so, you can normally get a fantastic welcome discount on your order. Oakley gives will usually give new customers 10% off their first online order. You will need to sign up with your email address for this promotion. To find this discount, simply click on the relevant promo code on this page. You can also go to the Oakley website and a welcome offer message should appear, where you can enter your preferred email address.

Join the Oakley MVP Program

Once you sign up for emails, you should automatically become an Oakley MVP program member. The MVP Program is Oakley’s loyalty program designed to give its loyal customers some of the best rewards. When you join the loyalty program, you can expect to receive exclusive promotions and early access to sales. You’ll also be the first to know about new collections and Oakley products. Members can also get 50% off their original purchase if their glasses need replacing within one year of buying them.

Browse Oakley Seasonal Sales

Make sure to browse the seasonal sales at Oakley for some of the best savings on eyewear, sunglasses, and sports apparel. Oakley usually has fantastic end-of-season sales with previous discounts of up to 50% off on selected clothing and accessories. Some of the best times to shop also include their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, where you can find sitewide price drops. To discover the latest sales, make sure to check this page.

Free Green Shipping

If you care about the environment, then Oakley’s green shipping might be perfect for your order. You can get free green shipping on standard eyewear, apparel, and equipment from Oakley. This does mean your order will be delivered within 7 days. Standard shipping costs $14 and will be delivered within 2 working days. For more shipping information, make sure to check the ‘Shipping & Returns’ page on the Oakley website. It’s always worth checking this page too for a free shipping promo code to save costs on your order.

Shop the Oakley Black Friday Sales

For some of the best savings, it’s important to shop the Oakley sales is during traditional trading events such as Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Previous Black Friday sales included up to 50% off selected products, such as eyewear, clothing, and accessories. Usually, you can expect Oakley to carry on the sales into Cyber Monday too with extra savings. Bookmark this page or check back closer to November for the Oakley Black Friday sales and promotions.

Student Savings

Looking for stylish glasses on a student budget? Oakley has got you covered with their student discount. Students can save up to 25% off their Oakley online orders with a valid student discount. All you have to do is confirm your student status by logging into your UNiDAYS account. You’ll then be able to view your unique student promo code to use on your order. Make sure to check the terms and conditions, as some brands do not allow student discount on sale items.

How to Use Your Oakley Promo Code