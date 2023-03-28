FAQs

Can I get free shipping at Crocs? Yes. You can get free economy shipping on orders of $49.99 or more at Crocs. Your order will be shipped within 2-4 working days of ordering and should arrive within 3-6 business days. For orders less than $49.99, then economy shipping is still the cheapest option and costs $7.99 per order.

How can I get 25% off my Crocs order? If you’re a student, then you can enjoy 25% off your online Crocs orders. Once you confirm your student ID from Student Beans, you can use your new promo code. There are also regular promotions and offers if you sign up for the Crocs Club loyalty program. You can also check right here for the occasional 25% off coupon code at Crocs.

Are there healthcare discounts at Crocs? Crocs does have a 15% off discount for healthcare workers on their online orders. However, this promotion is only valid on full-priced items at Crocs. You will need to confirm you are eligible for this discount via their SheerID form. This will ask for your work status, email address, organization, date of birth, and name.

How can I get an existing customer Crocs discount? If you’re an existing customer at Crocs, then you might miss out on any new customer discounts. However, you can still make a fantastic saving by signing up for the Crocs newsletter for regular exclusive promotions. You can always check this page too for our Crocs promo codes and sales news.

Does Crocs have free returns? Yes. Crocs have free returns on all orders bought directly from their website. There is a 45-day return period for any unwanted items. Your order should be returned unworn and unwashed. Any final sale items cannot be accepted for returns or exchanges.

Hints and tips

Join the Crocs Club

Do you love the iconic styles from Crocs? You might want to join their loyalty program for even more savings on your order. Crocs Club gives Crocs lovers exclusive discounts, early sale access, and the occasional free shipping offer. When you sign up, you’ll be sent a promo code for 15% off your first order at Crocs as a member. All you need to do is sign up for free using your preferred email address. You can do this by navigating to the Crocs website, then scrolling down to the website footer. Once you click on ‘Crocs Club’, you’ll be redirected to the sign-up box.

Check the Crocs Sales

Make sure to check the Crocs sales for some of the best savings on comfortable footwear and trending styles. You can find the Croc sale page from the menu bar on their homepage. Croc regularly updates this page throughout the year with the latest percentage discounts and promotions. You can shop for men, women, and kids' shoes in the sale section with previous discounts of up to 50% off. There is also a Jibbitz Charms sale section so you can customize your shoes for less. Some of our favorite styles included in the Croc sale have included classic clogs, platform sandals, and pink marble clogs. For the latest sales, check this page for regular updates.

Students Save on Style

Are you a student at college or university looking to update your footwear? You can order comfortable shoes from Crocs for less with their student discount program. Crocs offer students 25% off online orders with a valid student discount. All you need to do is log into your Student Beans account to confirm your student status. You’ll then be able to see your exclusive student promo code to use on your Crocs order. The best part is you can usually use student discounts with sale items too, for even better savings.

Jibbitz Promotions

If an individual and unique look are important to you, then Jibbitz charms are a fantastic way to customize your Crocs. Luckily, Crocs has regular promotions and sales on Jibbitz charms on their website. Previous promotions have included up to $15 off Jibbitz orders with a minimum total. Another way to save on Jibbitz charms is by purchasing a multi-pack, where you can usually get more value than ordering charms on their own. Be sure to check Marie Claire for the latest Jibbitz promo codes and sale updates.

How to Use Your Crocs Promo Code