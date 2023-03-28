FAQs

Can I use more than one promo code at Aldo? Unfortunately, Aldo does not allow shoppers to apply more than one promo code per order. Take a look at the Marie Claire promo codes and select the one that offers maximum savings based on your purchase.

How do I track my order? When placing an order with Aldo you will receive a confirmation email. You will receive a second email to confirm when your order is dispatched, this will contain a tracking number. It’s quick and easy to track your order, making your shopping experience enjoyable.

Can I get a student discount at Aldo? No, Aldo doesn’t offer a specific student discount at the moment. You can still make excellent savings by shopping in the sale or adding a Marie Claire promo code. Our team of experts sources the best promo codes regularly, so you don’t have to.

Are military promo codes available? While Aldo doesn't offer specific codes for military personnel or a discount you can save with Marie Claire promo codes. It’s a great idea to check the sale regularly too as new designs are added regularly.

Are there any other ways I can save money at Aldo? You could consider signing up for the Aldo newsletter. It takes seconds to sign up via email and you will receive 15% off your first order. Aldo will also inform you of future sales and promotions too.

Hints and tips

Shop the sale

If a bargain is what you’re after, take some time to explore the sale section of the Aldo website. With up to 50% off and a variety of styles, you are sure to find your next fashion favorite at a fraction of the price. We found some seriously cute ankle boots, killer heels, and gorgeous snow boots. But it’s not just footwear on offer, there are fantastic handbags at bargain prices that you won’t want to miss.

Join the Aldo Crew

Aldo fans should consider joining the Aldo Crew. Perks include free delivery, up to 15% discount, a 20% off birthday treat, an extended guarantee, exclusive deals, and surprises. It’s free to join and take seconds, you simply supply your email address and you’re part of the crew.

Get Social

Make all that scrolling worth it. Follow Aldo on your favorite social media accounts, including Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, Pinterest, YouTube, and Twitter. It’s the best way to keep up to date on the latest looks and get fashion inspiration. Aldo often shares the latest sales, deals, and occasional promo codes too.

VIP Shipping option

VIP members of the Aldo Crew can enjoy free shipping on all orders. Crew and Plus members can also enjoy free shipping when orders are $50 or over. It’s great to shop knowing that there are no additional shipping costs to consider. Pop your favorite boots or pumps in the cart and enjoy your order for less. Why not add a Marie Claire promo code and maximize your savings?

Shop with AfterPay

Aldo has partnered with AfterPay to make shopping budget-friendly. If you would like to spread the cost of your purchase over 4 payments, select AfterPay at the checkout. You will need to register with AfterPay before using this service, once approved you can enjoy this payment option whenever you shop.

How to use your Aldo promo code