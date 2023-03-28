FAQs

Are Merrell hiking boots waterproof? Some of the ranges of shoes and boots are waterproof at Merrell. The best way to check is to look for the waterproof category on the page or search for waterproof collections via the search bar. Don’t forget whatever style you choose you can add a Marie Claire promo code for great savings.

Are there benefits to referring a friend to Merrell? Absolutely! When you find a brand you love, you will want to tell others all about it. Merrell will reward both yourself and a friend when you refer them. Both of you will receive $20 towards your next purchase. What will you spend your rewards on?

Can I use multiple promo codes? Unfortunately, it’s only possible to use one promo coder per purchase at Merrell. Even though you can’t use multiple codes you can still enjoy great discounts with one of our Marie Claire promo codes, simply select the one that offers the maximum savings on your order.

Can I get gift cards from Merrell? Yes. Both E-gift cards and physical gift cards are available at Merrell. You can choose from $25 to $250. Gift cards are a great option when you know the recipient loves the outdoor life but you aren’t sure what footwear would suit them or what size they are.

Does Merrell offer wide-fit footwear? Yes, Merrell does offer wide-fitting footwear. Each item listing will show if they are also available in wide fit. But you can also use the search feature to find wide-fit styles. Check out the listing and find the perfect pair to meet your hiking, walking, or running needs.

How does 20% off sound? Good right? That discount can be with you within minutes. Simply sign up for the newsletter at Merrell with your email address. Not only will you get this incredible discount, but you also get access to special offers and heads-ups on future sales. That new pair of hiking boots just got 20% cheaper.

If it’s a bargain you’re looking for, take a look at the sale section on the website. Here you will find up to 50% off shoes, boots, clothing, and accessories. Maybe you’re planning your next hike but want to stay within budget. Or even if you just want to treat yourself, the sale is a great place to start. When you find items you love, act fast and pop them into your cart. At these great prices, they won't be around for long.

Once you have added your favorite boots and clothing to your cart it’s time to check out. It’s great to know that you won’t need to add the cost of shipping at checkout if your order is over $49. Standard shipping takes 4 to 10 days from the time you order to arrive.

Do you love following your favorite brands on social media? Why not follow Merrell too? You can take inspiration from posts, keep up with the latest products, and spot special offers. Whether you are a seasoned hiker or an occasional walker you can see how others style Merrell footwear and share adventures.

The blog is the best place to find information on Merrell and how Merrell footwear can meet your needs. We round some great explanatory information on the best winter hiking boots and the benefits of particular ranges like the Moab 3. You can also read blogs from other hikers and explorers, see how they are motivated, and get ideas for future trips.

