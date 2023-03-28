FAQs

Does TOMS give free shipping? You can get free standard shipping at TOMS when your order totals $74 or more. However, this is not available for those in Hawaii or Alaska. If you’re on the final level of the TOMS Rewards program, then you can also get free shipping on every order you make. It’s always worth checking this page too for the latest free shipping promotions and coupon codes.

How can I get a first-order discount at TOMS? TOMS has a 15% off promo code on your first order when you sign up for their newsletter. You can also shop the TOMS sale for savings on your order.

Can I get a student discount at TOMS? Yes. Students can get 15% off their orders at TOMS with a valid student account. Simply sign into your UNiDAYS or Student Beans account to confirm your student status. From there, you’ll then be able to see your unique promo code. It’s worth noting this student discount has changed before. Be sure to make the most of student discounts whilst they are still valid.

Does TOMS have any military discount? TOMS does not list any military discounts on its own website. However, you can sometimes find 10% off for military personnel and veterans. Check this page for regular updates on the latest coupon codes at TOMS. If you’re signed into ID.me, it’s always a great idea to check there too.

When are the TOMS sales? You can shop the sales through the year at TOMS with their clearance section. However, some of the best sales are Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We’ve seen price drops of up to 65% off in the sale before. You can also sign up to the TOMS Rewards program for surprise sale notifications and early sale access.

Hints and tips

Join the Newsletter

Do you love keeping updated on the latest trending footwear? Make sure to join the TOMS newsletter and you’ll get regular new product updates and style inspiration. Currently, you’ll also get 15% off your first order when you join the newsletter mailing list. TOMS will also tell you about the latest flash sales, exclusive promotions, and the occasional promo code. Simply visit the TOMS website and scroll down to the footer. You should see an email sign-up box where you can enter your preferred email address to sign-up.

Affordable Shipping

When placing your order at TOMS, you can get free shipping if you spend $74 or over. Your order will be shipped with economy UPS shipping, which is available in most states excluding Hawaii and Alaska. If your order is less than $75, shipping costs will be calculated when you get to the checkout. These costs will depend on the items you are ordering and your home address. If you’re signed up for the loyalty program, you can get free shipping when you reach the third level too. Of course, you can always check this page for the latest free shipping promotions too.

Seasonal TOMS Sales

One of the best ways to save on your sunglasses, shoes, or apparel at TOMS is by shopping their seasonal sales. You can expect seasonal sales on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and public holidays. Previous Black Fridays have seen discounts of up to 30% off sitewide at TOMS, so it’s a great time to shop for savings. Make sure to bookmark this page for the latest updates on seasonal sales at TOMS.

Join TOMS Rewards

Be sure to sign up for the TOMS rewards program for savings on your orders. This rewards program is a great idea if you regularly shop at TOMS. You’ll be able to earn points on each order you make, which you can use towards future purchases. There are three tiers to this loyalty program: Good, Gooder, and Goodest. The more points you earn, the higher your tier, and the better your rewards. With the first level, you can still enjoy exclusive discounts, early access to sales, and a birthday promo code too. On the final level, you’ll earn more points per spend and get free shipping on every order.

Refer Your Friends

Do you love the iconic TOMS brand and footwear? Tell your friends about it and you’ll earn 20% off your next order. Your friend will also get 20% off their first order. However, their 20% off link will only be valid for 14 days. To refer your friend, simply navigate to the ‘Fan Favorites’ section in the footer of the website. You should see a ‘Refer A Friend’ link which will take you to the referral page. You can then refer your friend via MentionMe, with your name and email address. It’s worth knowing that you can refer multiple friends for even more savings. There are time limits to this so make sure to check the terms and conditions.

Browse the Sale

Whether you’re shopping for comfortable commuting shoes or classic beach espadrilles, you can save by shopping at the TOMS sale. This is available throughout the year, so you can always find a discount. You can sort the sale by men, women, or youth shoes. You can also shop by style, price, and color too. Previous end-of-season clearance sales have included up to 65% off TOMS shoes. Make sure to sign up for the newsletter or check this page so you won’t miss a sale.

How to use your TOMS promo code