FAQs

How do I get an UGG discount? There are a few ways you can get a discount on your purchase at UGG . The fastest method is to apply a promo code to your purchase. UGG Rewards is a program you can sign up for that earns points for purchases. These points can be redeemed for future discounts. If you don’t mind waiting, you can always hold out for a good sale.

Does UGG offer free shipping? UGG offers free standard shipping for most online orders. Certain items, including products that are on sale, cost $10 to ship. However, if you include a full-price item with the sale item, you can get free standard shipping. UGG Rewards members can use their points to get free expedited shipping.

Does UGG do student discounts? UGG has offered student discount programs in the past, however, we were unable to confirm a current student discount program. Students must pay the same rate as other customers. This could always change in the future. If we become aware of a student discount program at UGG, we’ll be sure to update this page with all of the details you need to sign up.

Does UGG have a newsletter? UGG has a free newsletter that customers can subscribe to. This is an email-based system that keeps you up to date on new products, sales, and sometimes includes special offers. You can always opt out of the newsletter at any time. To join, visit the UGG website, scroll to the bottom of the homepage, and enter your email address into the sign up form.

How often does UGG have sales? UGG has sales off and on throughout the year. It’s not uncommon to find sales around holiday seasons. The best way to keep an eye out for sales is to subscribe to the newsletter or follow them on social media. If you don’t have time to wait, visit the sales page on the UGG website to see everything that’s currently available at a discount.

Does UGG offer free returns? Customers are able to return products purchased on the UGG website for free. UGG will provide a free return label for customers within the continental United States. Returns will only be accepted if the product is in new, unworn condition with the original packaging. If you’re not sure whether or not your product is eligible for a return, you can contact UGG support for help.

Tips for shopping at UGG

Before you complete your next purchase at UGG , we highly recommend taking a look at this list of tips and tricks. With these tips in mind, you can usually save a little money on your order. We’ve got tips for both regular customers as well as those who only shop at UGG on occasion.

Wait for a Sale - If you can’t find a good promo code, it can be well worth waiting for a sale to roll around. To keep up with the latest sales, you can subscribe to the official UGG newsletter. If you haven’t got time to wait for a sale, UGG has a dedicated sales page on the website. Here you can find everything that’s currently available at a discount.

Sign Up for the Newsletter - UGG has a newsletter that customers can sign up for. It keeps subscribers informed of upcoming sales, deals, and promos, and sometimes includes exclusive offers. You can sign up for free and unsubscribe from it at any time. To join, visit the UGG website, scroll to the bottom of the homepage, and put your email address into the signup form.

Follow UGG on Social Media - If you don’t want to deal with email notifications from the newsletter, you can also follow UGG on social media. This will help you keep an eye out for sales and deals. UGG has multiple profiles available across several social media platforms. To find UGG on social media, visit the UGG website, scroll to the bottom, and select your favorite platform.

Sign Up for UGG Rewards - UGG has a rewards program for regular customers called UGG Rewards. This enables members to save up points for each purchase they make on the website. Points can be redeemed for coupons, special offers, free shipping, and special birthday gifts. To sign up, visit the UGG Rewards page on the website.

How to use promo codes at UGG

UGG accepts promo codes for purchases made using their online web store. You can find promo codes around online but the best place to snag one is here on this page at Marie Claire. Promo codes usually have terms that determine what products they can be used with and a date range for their validity.

Add the product or products you want to purchase to your cart. Open the cart and go to the checkout screen. On the right hand side of the checkout window, expand the "Coupon Code" section. Enter the promo code you want to use into the empty field. Click "Apply". If the code is valid, it will be applied to your order. Complete the checkout as normal.

What we recommend buying from UGG