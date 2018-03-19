This 'Game of Thrones' Star Says the Final Season Will Blow Your Expectations Out of the Water

You know how sometimes something can be so overhyped that it disappoints you even if it's good? Well, that's not going to happen with the final season of Game of Thrones, according to series star Nathalie Emmanuel.

Nathalie, who plays Daenerys' right-hand woman and interpreter Missandei, talked about the hit series' final episode. She says the finale is "so great" and will actually be even better than we could possibly expect.



PROMISE, MISSANDEI?

"It definitely will not be rushed conclusion. They’ve taken the exact number of hours to tell the story they want to tell and it will be brilliant," she said. "[The showrunners] will never leave the fans unsatisfied, they won’t leave the fans left short, it will go over and above the fans’ expectations as they do every season."



That's a very high bar to clear, but we're going to choose to believe this, no questions asked. Of course, we'll have to wait until 2019 to fact check it anyway.