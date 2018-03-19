Outlander fans have been shipping the show's stars since the series premiered almost four years ago—and it's easy to see why. Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are steamy onscreen, adorable offscreen, and #goals pretty much all the time. But from the beginning, the two have said that, despite Jamie and Claire's intense chemistry and century-defying love, they're just friends in real life.

Kathryn Wirsing

Caitriona announced her engagement to someone who is not Sam in January; Sam has reportedly been dating someone who is not Caitriona on and off for the last few months. Despite all this, shippers continue to look for clues proving that the pair are actually a Thing and today, Heughan gave them reason to suspect they're more than just friends.

Heughan sat down with the Los Angeles Times to talk about Outlander's upcoming season. But before they got into the details of season four, the reporter asked Heughan to clear up any rumors about a rift between him and Balfe, since the two weren't doing press together, much to the disappointment of their fans.

"We've now got to season four, and we don’t speak to each other anymore," Heughan joked. "We have separate trailers, separate sets; they CGI us in together. That’s fame for you."

"What set it off?" the reporter followed up, laughing.

"She was just getting outrageous, stealing all my snacks, and my blanket and stuff," Heughan responded trailing off. "No, we are together and we do work together and things are pretty good, she’s just very busy."

The interview immediately switches to discussing the experience of filming season 3, but fans jumped on a few details from Heughan's response: She's stealing his blanket?!?! There's a blanket next to him on the couch, which is probably why he said it, but...is there more to it? For example, my boyfriend frequently steals the blanket when we are sleeping in our shared bed in our shared apartment in our shared life. The insinuation!

The For Your Consideration event for Outlander in LA this weekend. Getty Images

Heughan also follows up with the "No, we are together and we do work together," line, delivered so naturally. Again, he probably means they're together as in they interact. Hang out. Often come face to face with each other and are quite happy about it because they're not feuding, as he joked, but...Still a strange way to say it when he knows there are zillions of people out there wishing he and his costar were an item.