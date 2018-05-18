Watch Meghan Markle and Her Mom Arrive at Their Hotel Before the Royal Wedding

Fresh off a cup of tea with the Queen, Meghan Markle and her mom Doria Ragland are heading to the Cliveden House Hotel in Windsor, where they will spend the night before Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry. According to the Daily Mail, Meghan told royal fans outside of the hotel that she felt "wonderful, thank you" when asked about her big day.

Wow - both Meghan and her mother, Doria, looking stunning as they arrive at their hotel #royalwedding https://t.co/FTdB9jW9Vb — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 18, 2018

The bride-to-be was glowing, and the mother of the bride beaming.

There's also a video. Meghan and her mother both have their royal waves down, and may we say, props to them for navigating those cobblestones so expertly:

Meghan Markle arrives at Cliveden House Hotel with Mum ahead of Royal Wedding pic.twitter.com/wuQEOz3U32 — ♔ Royal_Reporter (@Royal__Reporter) May 18, 2018

Doria arrived in the U.K. earlier this week to meet the royal family. While Meghan and her mom were heading to the hotel, Harry and William were back at Windsor greeting royal fans.