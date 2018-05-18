Today's Top Stories
Watch Meghan Markle and Her Mom Arrive at Their Hotel Before the Royal Wedding

They both look incredible.

Getty Images

Fresh off a cup of tea with the Queen, Meghan Markle and her mom Doria Ragland are heading to the Cliveden House Hotel in Windsor, where they will spend the night before Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry. According to the Daily Mail, Meghan told royal fans outside of the hotel that she felt "wonderful, thank you" when asked about her big day.

The bride-to-be was glowing, and the mother of the bride beaming.

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
There's also a video. Meghan and her mother both have their royal waves down, and may we say, props to them for navigating those cobblestones so expertly:

Doria arrived in the U.K. earlier this week to meet the royal family. While Meghan and her mom were heading to the hotel, Harry and William were back at Windsor greeting royal fans.

