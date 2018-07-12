Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry Met Caitriona Balfe During His Royal Visit to Ireland

Getty Images

Today in friendships I didn't know I needed, Prince Harry hung out with Outlander's Caitriona Balfe during his and Meghan's first official royal tour in Ireland. They were captured candidly laughing during a garden party at the British Ambassador's home, Glencairn House, on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have attended several events during their two-day trip to Ireland, including a visit to the the Gaelic sports festival at Croke Park, a stop at Trinity College, a visit to DogPatch Labs (a co-working space for technology start-ups), a meeting with Ireland President Michael D. Higgins, and more.

It's unclear whether or not this is the first time Harry met Balfe, who stars as Claire Fraser on the Starz drama, but clearly he must watch Outlander...right? Either way, I'm here for it. The only thing that's missing from this perfect picture is Meghan. And Sam Heughan. Included in Harry and Balfe's hangout is Moe Dunford (next to Balfe), an Irish actor known for his role on the T.V. drama Vikings, and Barry Keoghan (next to Dunford), who starred in the Oscar-nominated Dunkirk and The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

Julien Behal / British Embassy Dublin

Outlander will premiere its fourth season in November. In May, it was renewed for a fifth and sixth season. I anticipate Harry and Meghan will binge watch the drama when they're, you know, not meeting with foreign leaders and are instead relaxing and making chicken in their Nottingham Cottage home at Kensington Palace.

