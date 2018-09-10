The wait is over! After nine months of waiting, the trailer for Outlander's fourth season is finally here. Gird your loins, because this season looks intense.

After three seasons of will-they-or-won't-they drama, time travelers Claire and Jamie Fraser seem to be 100 percent on for real-real this time. The series' fourth season—based on Drums of Autumn, the fourth book in Diana Gabaldon's series—follows the Frasers as they take root in the back country of North Carolina in the days leading up to the American Revolution in pursuit of the American Dream.

“Do you know what lies beyond those trees? This is just the start of what America will become. People come here in the thousands, all hoping to live the American dream,” Claire (Caitriona Balfe) says to Jamie (Sam Heughan) in the opening of the trailer. If the American Dream is this sexy, I'm entirely on board.



Also featured are other members of the Fraser family, like Jamie's aunt Jocasta (Orphan Black's Maria Doyle Kennedy) who seems like a piece of work. The series was renewed by Starz for seasons 5 and 6 back in May, and the new trailer reveals a character who will come into play over the next few seasons: sadistic and notorious pirate and smuggler Stephen Bonnet, whose villainy will haunt the Frasers for seasons to come.

Over in the 20th century, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) has come to find out some shocking details details about her parents' history with help from Roger Wakefield. All of this, plus an abundance of sexy times? I'm here for it.

Oh, and that most certainly sounds like Claire's first husband Frank saying "sometimes life takes unexpected turns," in the ending, right? I'm screaming.

Sam Heughan recently shared with Elle a few details about the series' fourth season: "I think season 4 is really setting the scene for 5 and 6, too, which we recently got commissioned for. It is a big arc—a big, long story. So it really sets the picture for the next of the rest few seasons."

Is it just me, or is anyone else going to struggle with pronouncing "North Carolina" any other way than Sam Heughan's "North Caroleena"? That Scottish accent is continually doing the most–check out the trailer below before Outlander returns to Starz November 4.

