Earlier this summer, some of the most iconic members of the Game of Thrones cast shared a trip to Belfast. It looked like they were having a blast, and honestly I would take a role as Background White Walker #82917 if it meant I could be part of their gang. Now, Sean Bean (a.k.a. Ned Stark, RIP) has confirmed that the trip was for filming a TV special, to be hosted by Conan O’Brien and to reunite the central cast for discussion of the Game of Thrones legacy now that filming has wrapped for good.

Asked whether he’d seen his fellow Westeros locals recently, Sean told The Hollywood Reporter: “Last time, was about four weeks ago in Belfast. Conan O’Brien did this thing. It was the last episode, so we all got together. It was good! Yes, it was for season eight, the last one. So they decided to get all the characters together for a bit for this big show in Belfast and he kind of hosted the evening.”

Sounds pretty great in itself, but things get a whole lot more interesting (particularly for any supporters of the Dothraki out there) when you take note of exactly which actors seemed to be in attendance for the reunion show. Judging by photos shared by the cast on social media, Emilia Clarke (Daenerys), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Mark Addy (Robert Baratheon), and Peter Dinklage (Tyrion) have all taken part. Oh, and so did Jason Momoa, otherwise known as Khal Drogo.

Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke, Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Mark Addy (Robert Baratheon), Peter Dinklage, David Benioff y Dan Weiss en la fiesta de GoT del sábado 😍😍😍 #WhenDifferentKingdomsCollide pic.twitter.com/85WSs9M7mo — GoT Updates ❄🔥 (@mabe_updates) June 4, 2018

His appearance on the trip has set exciting rumors alight that Khal Drogo could be expected to make a surprise return to Game of Thrones for the final ever season—something which fans of the show have long been speculating could happen in some kind of flashback for the end of Daenerys’ story.

Of course, there are a few other cast members present for the reunion, like King Robert and Ned Stark, who faced a classic Seven Kingdoms fate and met their end a while ago—but there’s a few other signs that Khal Drogo specifically could make a comeback. For example, he was hanging out on the set back in May with other flashback-ready characters like Prince Rhaegar (Wilf Scolding), and he shared a Guiness with show runners David Benioff and Dan Weiss in Ireland when they were working on pre-production for last season.

OH COME ON. I’ve got visions of a perfect Dany and Drogo flashback as she ascends the iron throne, and if it doesn’t happen…I might have to get all Joffrey up in here.