A Royal Tiara Worth Millions Has Been Stolen by Thieves in Britain

We’re all about always channelling your inner Kate Middleton whenever possible, but this might be taking it a little too far. A prestigious royal tiara, known to carry significant history for Britain's monarchy, has been stolen from its display cabinet—because, wow, someone clearly can’t handle the fact that Princes William and Harry are both happily, married men these days, and their chance at being a princess is now ruined forever. It's time to move on, thieves.

The tiara, known as the Portland Tiara, belongs at home on the Welbeck Estate—a luxurious stately home in Nottinghamshire, England—but was mysteriously taken by thieves on Tuesday. Before you start worrying that Meghan, Kate or Eugenie might have just lost their ultimate state dinner accessory, the jewel in question is not one of their pieces.

The Portland Tiara was originally crafted for Winifred, Duchess of Portland, to wear in 1902 to the coronation of King Edward VII in Westminster Abbey. It was a significant time for Britain, as the country prepared for the first new monarch in fifty years after the death of Queen Victoria, so the tiara is full of rich history.

As the collection of royal jewels goes, it’s a pretty spectacular one. The Portland tiara features the stunning Portland diamond as its centre piece, and is surrounded by two pear-shaped drop-diamonds, amongst others, all set in silver and gold. And, in news that might break your heart, police’s main concern is that the historic piece is likely to be broken apart so that the jewels can be individually sold. SOMEONE FIND THAT TIARA, STAT.

A spokesperson told BBC News: "Security services missed the thieves by 90 seconds and the police arrived on the scene two minutes later." Nottinghamshire Police have confirmed that they are chasing various lines of enquiry but are focusing on a burnt out, Silver Audi, believed to have been used by the jewel thieves.

I’m mostly looking in the direction of Flynn Rider, who we all know attempted to steal Rapunzel’s crown in Tangled before apparently 'reforming his character'. Hmm, I for one am suspicious.



