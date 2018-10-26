One of the reasons that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make such an adorable couple is just how supportive they are of one another. The Duke of Sussex couldn’t have been prouder of his wife when she launched her first solo project as a royal, and he’s since revealed how he helped Meghan every step of the way when it came to planning their enormous royal wedding, too. In fact, Prince Harry was so involved in the wedding planning that he even helped the Duchess of Sussex to choose her bridal tiara for the big day. Now THAT is the kind of supportive relationship we’re all out here looking for.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Both Harry and Meghan have recorded audio commentary for a new exhibition which has just opened up at Windsor Castle, which looks back at their wedding day and features both Meghan’s dress and her tiara on public display. As part of the recording, Meghan recalled how she’d taken a special day to view the Queen’s full tiara collection and make her selection for the wedding.

The Duchess described visiting the Queen to choose the headpiece as an “incredibly surreal day”, which is probably an understatement.



"When it came to the tiara on the day, I was very fortunate to be able to chose this gorgeous art deco style bandeau tiara. Harry and I had gone to Buckingham Palace to meet with her Majesty the Queen to select one of the options that were there which was an incredibly surreal day as you can imagine,” Meghan recalled.

Getty Images

Now, of course, we know that she eventually chose the stunning diamond and platinum bandeau tiara. Meghan explained her decision: ”That was the one that I think as we tried them on stood out. I think it was just perfect because it was so clean and simple - and also to that point, an extension of what Clare and I had been trying to do with the dress which was have something that could be so incredibly timeless but still feel modern.”

But husband-to-be Prince Harry also had some input on the decision. Recalling the day that he joined his future wife for the tiara trip, Harry explained that it wouldn’t have been right for him to miss it. "I shouldn't have really even been there, but such an incredible loan by my grandmother, it was very sweet,” he revealed.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

The Duke went on to describe the day as “every girl’s dream,” and said to Meghan of the final selection: “Funnily enough, it was the one that suited the best, the one that looked the best on you without question.”

So, next time your S.O. rolls their eyes when you ask for outfit advice, remind them that Prince Harry literally sat through a tiara-trying session with complete, unending enthusiasm.