You Can Stream 'Big Little Lies' Free on YouTube This Weekend, Even If You Don't Have HBO

Fans and would-be fans of HBO's Big Little Lies can stream the first season of the Emmy-winning series for free this weekend to catch up or refresh their memories ahead of the show's season season.

HBO is letting viewers stream the first season of Big Little Lies for free on its YouTube channel this weekend only.

Season 2 of Big Little Lies premieres on HBO on June 9.

Sometimes, the streaming gods smile down on us, like right now for instance. This weekend only, HBO has decided to make Big Little Lies Season 1 available to stream totally for free on its YouTube channel. The Emmy-winning hit was originally intended to be a limited series, but was renewed for a second season thanks to its massive popularity (and the miraculous scheduling luck that allowed its all-star cast to return).

The free stream is available to all people of the internet, even those who don't have an HBO subscription. Of course, the free hit of Big Little Lies is clearly intended to get viewers hooked ahead of Season 2, which premieres on June 9 on HBO.

Big Little Lies stars Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz as a group of well-to-do California moms who have dark and twisty secrets. Meryl Streep is joining the cast for the second season as the mother of Nicole Kidman's late husband, whose death was central to the plot of Season 1.

Here's the Season 2 trailer:

