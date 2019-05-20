Ah, John Paul Jones. We've only seen the premiere of The Bachelorette, and John Paul has already made quite an, uh, impression with the other bachelors and the viewers at home. Viewers have already noted that he looks like a '90s rom com antagonist/the villain of the week from an OC episode/the soccer player in college with his collar flipped up. Hannah shocked just about everyone by picking him as her final rose, and we'll at least see lots of him in episode 2.

So who is John Paul Jones, who goes by John Paul Jones, and will never let you forget that he's John Paul Jones? John Paul Jones!

He's from Maryland.

I wouldn't normally characterize Maryland as "the South," but it is technically south of the Mason Dixon. So, like many of Hannah's bachelors, he's from the South.

Like every bachelor, he makes sure to share with everyone that he's a family guy:

Annnnd he loves to travel/sightsee (while also still being extra):

He is so quirky.

As we saw from the premiere, he introduces himself in such a way as to ensure you will never, ever forget him. Per his bio: "When referring to John Paul Jones, always use his full name: John Paul Jones." He also repeated his name to Hannah approximately one million times when he met her. He also, uh, "rarely uses words that are less than three syllables long," apparently? I don't even know what that means.



He works at "John Paul Jones."

How do we know this? Because he will tell you, a lot. Per his bio, he's a financial analyst.

“I, John Paul Jones, didn’t come all the way out here, and give up a promotion at John Paul Jones just to be sent home” #theBachelorette pic.twitter.com/3uG5L1BR42 — Christina Rodriguez (@SuperVOGirl) May 14, 2019

I think he might have done some acting?

Exhibit A (that looks like a set, right?):

And Exhibit B:

Which would make a ton of sense, given his extra, extra persona.

Some fans think the producers made Hannah pick JPJ.

Some bachelors stick around for drama early in the series, only for them to get axed while the "real" contestants take center stage. Such is the case of this fan theory, which speculates that producer influence led to JPJ making it to the next episode. In my mind, this is the only possible reason why she would have sent that really cute farmer home (sigh).

You know who wouldn’t murder you the way John Paul Jones will? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/i2urkLtakm — BACH Bitching (@BachelorBitchin) May 14, 2019

There is a promo shot of him making out with Hannah, though, so that might contradict this theory? I'm on record as finding him delightfully, hilariously annoying, so I think I could handle about three episodes of him, tops.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE