Spoilers for The Bachelorette episode 2.



Welp, Hannah Brown asked for the bachelors to be bold, and one bachelor really brought it: The winner of the first group date's Mr. Right contest/pageant, Luke Parker, took the microphone during the talent portion of the competition and told Hannah he was legitimately "falling in love" with her. Is that a record?? (Also, is that a talent, telling someone that you love them?) That has to be one of the earliest declarations ever, and it shocked even Hannah. In a quick one-on-one afterwards, "It scares me," she admitted to him. "Words are so important to me." Luke said he started developing feelings before he met her (according to his relatives, this is true) and that their connection were so strong. He said he was worried but he couldn't hide it. Hannah was into it. The other bachelors were not convinced...and the Twitter reactions were spectacular.

Luke P., happy overeager Pixar puppy? Yes!

WOW, you after after marriage for reals, Luke:

Slow down, buddy, we are still in the early days:

Luke: I’m starting to fall in love with you.

Hannah: How do you know, I haven’t even known you 48 hours.



simmer dowwwwnnn man #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/6Xv8GKGFat — Natalie Newman (@nataliennewman) May 21, 2019

Miss J absolutely spoke for everyone in the audience and at home:

When Luke says he’s starting to fall in love with Hannah but it’s only episode 2.... #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/CA2uVwefvJ — Krista Bach (@kristaleebach) May 21, 2019

Ever bachelor's response (and every viewer's):

And yet still didn't get the first impression rose?? His plan majorly backfired.

#TheBachelorette Luke P when Jed gets the rose pic.twitter.com/kGafxjeLxm — lyѕѕ (@lyssgotclout) May 21, 2019

Hannah, no, what are you doing??

“Luke told me he’s starting to fall in love with me and... I believe him.”#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/YZCqBWqXX1 — Bach Bracket (@bachbrack) May 21, 2019

A little Game of Thrones in there, just for fun:

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE