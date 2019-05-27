Spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8. The HBO documentary "Game of Thrones: The Last Watch" gave us a lot of behind-the-scene tidbits from the show. We got the fun, sweet dynamic between the actors and the absolute joy they have playing these iconic roles. But one of the most hilarious moments was the Jon-Dany kissing scenes from Game of Thrones, while the dragons look on creepily. Turns out that scene was MUCH creepier and weirder than any of us even imagined. And the details are utterly hysterical.

Actors Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke get ready together in the morning (Kit doing fake vocal exercises, Emilia giggling at him) and the two spend a ton of time prepping for their big moments. Turns out, not only were the two actors—who are super-good friends in real life but admit that it's weird snogging a friend that you have absolutely no feelings for—joking around and laughing behind the scenes, but the showrunners were also there for that big kiss. It's the big one, right before the couple starts to fall apart, so it's a pivotal scene.

Yes, that's right, as Jon and Dany make out, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff are juuuuust off-screen discussing the minutiae of the kiss in excruciating, cringeworthy detail. The director (who looks like Miguel Sapochnik, who did the big battle episodes) is also just straight up shouting directions at them as they go through the scenes about what the dragons are doing behind them and how they should move their heads and bodies. So not only is it awkward to kiss, but everyone is shouting and giving directions at the same time, lol.

Also, let's not forget that Emilia's brother works on the camera department...just in case it wasn't weird enough. The fact that they were able to get into character AT ALL is a miracle.

