In an HBO interview, Bran Stark actor Isaac Hempstead Wright might have just spoiled a huge part of George R.R. Martin's Game of Thrones book endings.

Martin has said that the ending of the books will be different, but we at least know that Bran will (likely) end up as king, just as on the show.

Ever since Game of Thrones finished its last season, making it the most divisive in the show's history, fans have been asking: will the ending be the same in the book series? (And also: Will we ever get the books? But that's a separate issue.) Luckily for us, but less lucky for book author George R.R. Martin, the actor who plays Bran Stark on the show, Isaac Hempstead Wright, might have just spoiled a huge plot point for the books.

According to an article on HBO, Isaac spoke about his character, delving in directly to what George told the creators about his character and then how the books basically ended. Oh boy.

[Creators] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] told me there were two things [author] George R.R. Martin had planned for Bran, and that was the Hodor revelation, and that he would be king. So that’s pretty special to be directly involved in something that is part of George’s vision. It was a really nice way to wrap it up.

George had already indicated that the book ending would be different than the show, yet similar in some ways. He loves to tease his fans, though, so goodness knows what he actually meant by that. Since the show was so condensed, he likely has different pathways for the characters to get to their end-states—but the fact that we now know a big spoiler is a teeny, tiny bit hilarious, in my opinion.

The thing I find MOST hilarious here is that Issac's character, Bran, is all-seeing and all-knowing, so of course the actor who plays him also knows everything about the book endings too. Game of Thrones book fans likely just made many angry YouTube videos in protest of this new spoiler, I'm guessing. (There have been a lot of thoughts, and fans aren't showing any signs of slowing down.)

