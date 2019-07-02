Major spoilers for The Bachelorette ahead.

Ohhhh boy. You guys, this season of The Bachelorette has officially gone off the rails. Thanks to our trusty spoiler source Reality Steve, we now have some intense news from Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt's "journey" of of love. First, the news of engagement on the show. Then, a broken engagement, because Jed didn't tell the truth about the girls he was with before the show. Now...and don't read any further if you really don't want to be spoiled: The couple have broken up for good.

Holy crap. Hannah! You poor thing! Here's everything we know, as we all prepare for what might be the most dramatic "After the Final Rose" of all time (rumored to be a two-parter on July 29th and 30th, so grab the popcorn and nab a spot on the couch).

Jed told Hannah about his ex...but she didn't know all the details.

According to Reality Steve, Jed did tell Hannah about his ex, Haley, but he absolutely phrased it as an "ex" situation. Also, per Reality Steve, this was apparently after the couple got engaged, so kinda sneaky on the timing, there, Jed. So: hey, I had an ex before the show, but we broke up, no biggie. And then the truth came out: They weren't broken up before the show, and she wasn't the only girl Jed was hooking up with, according to Haley's exclusive with People.

My guess is that the producers got wind of the broken engagement news and absolutely asked/demanded to be a part of the final conversation, because...

The breakup was filmed.

Yup. Apparently we're getting footage during the second part of "After the Final Rose." That, and the "Men Tell All," is going to be absolutely bonkers. And I cannot wait to watch—after all the crazy rumors about Jed, watching him face the music is going to be epic (second only to the conversation in which Hannah boots Luke off the show. This season has really brought the crazy guy drama).

Hannah definitely telegraphed some...feelings about the situation.

Some intense feelings. Some breakup feelings—oh, you get it. Over the past couple days, we've gotten some very tangible hints that all is not perfect in Hannah's world.

Patience. Not my virtue. — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 1, 2019

I just looked up archery classes. Pretty interested in this. Maybe I’ll go all in Katniss Everdeen style. pic.twitter.com/w59JAt02Yg — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 1, 2019

therapeutic. that’s what I need. what my inner rage tank needs asap. https://t.co/MtyIcbNZgW pic.twitter.com/hawnkCI6TP — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 1, 2019

No I have not. But yes, I will find one now. Thank you for this nugget. — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 1, 2019

To be fair, this one might have been in reference to last night's episode, but STILL.

Hooooo no you guys. Hannah is MAD.



Will Hannah get back together with Tyler Cameron?

We could have a whole Arie situation on our hands—although, as Reality Steve is keen to point out, Arie just changed his mind. Hannah's been put in this crummy situation, not of her own volition but by a bachelor lying to her. We know Tyler came in a very close second, so now it really just depends on what he wants—Reality Steve has no news yet, but you can guarantee he's watching out for signs of spoilers. Is Tyler more interested in getting back together with Hannah, or would he rather be The Bachelor? It's probably his to lose at this point, if he wants it. There's more drama to come, you guys, and it is going to be so, so watchable.

