Spoilers for this season of The Bachelorette ahead. In upcoming previews, there are major hints that one contestant, who'd been sent home, purchased a ring and came back to potentially propose to Bachelorette Hannah Brown (who, predictably, begins crying anew from all the crazy drama her men have served her this season). Who is this mystery man? Did he really buy a ring and crash the show? I must know! There's no clarity yet, either from the show or any known spoilers, but allow me to speculate as to who it might be. We also already have some insight from Bachelorverse expert Reality Steve, whose answer is not what you'd expect.



It may not be next episode.



So far, we haven't seen a contestant (at least that I've seen) who's felt like is just so in love with Hannah and has such amazing chemistry that he'd feel compelled to return with ring in hand. Although, considering the kooky bachelors this season...

It is Cam??

It's probably not. But he did crash a date that wasn't his! Also, Cam is potentially on Bachelor in Paradise, so, no. It's not him, but that would be hilarious.

Could it be someone from her past?

In episode 6/5b, Hannah mentions that she's only kissed five other guys. This seems like an interesting detail to include, considering she hasn't gone into her past before in any great detail. We know it's not Colton (lol), who's still dating Cassie, so that leaves four potential exes.

Could it be the controversial Luke?

This one makes a bit more sense, logically. Based on what we know of this season's spoilers, Luke gets sent home right after he has that uber-dramatic and very insulting conversation with Hannah about keeping sex "pure" and getting angry about her being with other guys. We're starting to see more footage from that, and we know she sends him home. We also know...drumroll...that he comes back after he's eliminated to argue his case. So this would be when he comes back with a ring, if he is in fact the mystery man.

It may, in fact, be no one.

Reality Steve reminds us that Colton Underwood was seen in promos cradling a ring box (it's a favored shot of Bachelor Nation producers), and it never happened for him—because he quit the show to pursue Cassie. So the same thing could happen here. Steve is convinced it's not Luke, or anyone else.

B4 everyone freaks out, remember, it’s editing. Can guarantee u won’t see that ring they talked about in the previews. Luke P doesn’t come back to propose to Hannah either. Nor does anyone else. Remember, last season they showed us Colton at a castle w/ ring box & it never aired. pic.twitter.com/3vw1WTk5JX — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 18, 2019

I would be surprised that producers featured it so heavily in previews only to pull the rug out from under us, but then again, they did just spend the last hour of episode 6/5b recapping a show that isn't over yet. So I could still see it being a false flag, perhaps.

There are hints that, if it happens, this might not be Hannah's only proposal. Here's what we know about her season.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE