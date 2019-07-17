Spoilers for The Bachelorette ahead. Poor Hannah Brown. After a season filled with the most "prominent" show villain ever, Luke P., it emerged that Hannah's final selection, Jed Wyatt, apparently had a girlfriend before the show, and Jed and Hanna split up before the finale even aired. Now, there's some seemingly negative news about "Pilot Peter," a.k.a. Peter Weber, who made it to the top four in the contest for Hannah's heart. Calee Lutes apparently dated Peter up until a couple months before the show started filming. Calee spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her relationship with Peter before the show, saying that he broke up with her out of the blue and that she felt betrayed and hurt by his actions. So what do we know about her and about their relationship?

Calee's a model.

According to her Instagram profile, she's represented by Wilhelmina LA, NEXT Miami, and UWM Atlanta. She lists her home state as Georgia; Peter, as you may recall, lives in California.

This is Calee:

They met in Atlanta.

Peter was training with Delta Airlines, and they decided to do long distance, Calee said. "It was great, we were crazy about each other. Even though we lived on opposite sides of the country, we saw each other often—every week/every other week," she told ET.

She and Peter dated for five months.

The pair met each other's families, talked about kids, and even discussed relocation. According to Calee, per ET, "He told me he loved me for the first time in October, and we talked almost every time we saw each other about how we were going to make it last long term. He wanted me to move out to L.A. to be with him, and he wanted us to get an apartment together."

She's been watching the show, and claims, "He acted very similar with Hannah as he did with me, and he has said a lot of the same things."

They broke up three months before the show.

Oh lord: Apparently Peter cut things off right before Christmas. "He didn't really have a reason why. I was devastated and completely blindsided. To do this right before Christmas was cruel, it not only ruined my Christmas, but my family's as well," she said. "I thought there was another girl, so I looked at his recent followers on Instagram, and noticed that a Bachelorette producer had recently followed him." She says that Peter immediately deleted every trace of her on his social media, including likes and comments on her posts (dating in the age of Instagram sucks, y'all). She eventually found out about Peter's role on the show through a friend.

"He absolutely betrayed me. He interviewed for a reality dating show while simultaneously planning a future with me," she told ET. And, much like Jed's story, she's heard rumors that wasn't the only Peter was seeing at the same time: "I've had multiple people reach out to me and tell me that he was seeing other women while we were exclusive." Oof.

Peter has a different story, telling Hannah on the show that his past relationship, presumably with Calee, was "very serious and we felt very deeply for each other," but "it wasn't meant to be." Okay then!

She's dating someone new.

Calee's in a new relationship, so she says speaking out now is motivated not by revenge but by speaking her truth. "I debated so much as to whether or not I should speak publicly...but the more episodes I watch, the more mad it makes me seeing him play with another girl’s emotions. I knew I would regret letting him get away with this. Sure, what Peter did isn’t as bad as what Jed did, but that shouldn’t excuse what he did."

Calee recently posted a picture of a guy on her Instagram, so this might be the person she's dating now:

This may impact Peter's Bachelorverse future.

There are a lot of Peter fans out there who have been charmed by his Ken-doll good looks, sweet personality, and Spanish-speaking skills, among other things. But Calee says it's an act. "I know he's not ready to settle down, so I think it would be a huge mistake if he were to be the Bachelor," she says. No surprise, but Instagram comments on her profile have essentially ranged from "thanks for telling your story" to...snake emojis.

I do think this is somewhat different than Jed Wyatt's pre-show girlfriend, who claims Jed was dating her riiiiiight up until he boarded the plane to go to the show. This is just my opinion, but leading someone on like that feels shadier than ending a relationship that might conflict with the show (it's worth noting that Calee essentially says as much in her interview). Hannah obviously thought so too, given that she, uh, broke up with Jed after the news came out.

With that said, the similarities are absolutely there. I'm especially not loving the idea of, you know, cheating on your girlfriend with other women. Peter hasn't commented officially, and likely won't until "After the Final Rose," if at all. But it's...not a great look.

