MCX110118_092
Today's Top Stories
1
Alicia Glen: Show Women The Money
image
2
The 17 Best Spring Boots for Every Budget
image
3
You Could Have a Sleepover at the Louvre
image
4
How to Make Your Bikini Wax Completely Painless
image
5
Vote in the March Dadness Elite Eight Now

Kim Kardashian Says She Wants Her Upcoming Baby Shower to Be...CBD-Themed?

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
BravoGetty Images
    • She said, "This is the massages for all, like just meditation, calm before the storm baby shower."
      • Another one of Kim K's relaxation/self-care techniques? Hanacure face masks. Maybe those will make an appearance at the shower, too?

        Well, I've heard of unusual baby shower games (hilariously, there's a Schitt's Creek episode when the shower guests take turns throwing breath mints into the mommy-to-be's mouth), but this is a new one to me. Kim Kardashian, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Kanye West via surrogate, wants her guests to be super-relaxed during her baby shower. So relaxed, in fact, that the shower is CBD-themed, apparently?

        For those not in the know, CBD, or cannabidiol, is derived from cannabis but doesn't give the same "high" from smoking pot—it's used to treat chronic pain as well as conditions like anxiety.

        "This year, because I am freaking out so much, I just want a zen-like CBD-themed baby shower," Kim told E! News. "I just want massages, I want to do like a tea ceremony with crystals and we're going to have a drink at this baby shower—we're not pregnant."

        She added, "This is the massages for all, like just meditation, calm before the storm baby shower."

        I mean, I certainly can understand stressing out before the family expands to total six (!!).

        On a more serious note, she added, "When you have a surrogate, for me, I realized that having a baby shower for Chi was actually so much more beneficial for my kids, because they saw people come. They actually saw that it was like, 'A new baby is coming.' They got so excited for Chi to come that way, seeing that everyone was coming to celebrate the baby, so I'm actually really doing it for them."

        Also, hilariously, apparently the entiiiiire family weighs in on a baby name in the Kardashian household. Kim told Jimmy Kimmel, "We all weigh in. I definitely take a family survey." She added, "But it’s usually after the baby’s born and or trying to figure out what the baby looks like. I usually go about three or four days nameless until I feels it really connects with me."

        View this post on Instagram

        Morning ✨

        A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

        Considering the hilarious (and punny) reactions to Kim's third baby name, Chicago, the whole process is bound to be intriguing.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        The Best Reactions to Kim Kardashian's Baby Name
        image
        Kim Kardashian Didn't Want to Name 3rd Kid Chicago
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        image Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Break Instagram Record
        The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Visit The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition Harry and Meghan Now Have Their Own Instagram
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Prince Harry's 99-Year-Old BFF Has Died
        image JLo and Constance Wu Crying Scene for 'Hustlers'
        image Meghan Markle Borrowed Prince Harry's Jacket
        image Did Justin Bieber Just Prank Everybody?
        image Another Day, Another 'KUWTK' Photoshop Fail!
        image This New Netflix Show Is Already a Hit
        image Sophie Turner on the 'Game of Thrones' Ending
        image Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Wedding Plans So Far