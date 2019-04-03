She's so chill! According to E! News, Kim Kardashian wants her baby shower for her fourth child to be "zen-like" and "CBD-themed."

Another one of Kim K's relaxation/self-care techniques? Hanacure face masks. Maybe those will make an appearance at the shower, too?

Well, I've heard of unusual baby shower games (hilariously, there's a Schitt's Creek episode when the shower guests take turns throwing breath mints into the mommy-to-be's mouth), but this is a new one to me. Kim Kardashian, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Kanye West via surrogate, wants her guests to be super-relaxed during her baby shower. So relaxed, in fact, that the shower is CBD-themed, apparently?

For those not in the know, CBD, or cannabidiol, is derived from cannabis but doesn't give the same "high" from smoking pot—it's used to treat chronic pain as well as conditions like anxiety.

"This year, because I am freaking out so much, I just want a zen-like CBD-themed baby shower," Kim told E! News. "I just want massages, I want to do like a tea ceremony with crystals and we're going to have a drink at this baby shower—we're not pregnant."

She added, "This is the massages for all, like just meditation, calm before the storm baby shower."

I mean, I certainly can understand stressing out before the family expands to total six (!!).

On a more serious note, she added, "When you have a surrogate, for me, I realized that having a baby shower for Chi was actually so much more beneficial for my kids, because they saw people come. They actually saw that it was like, 'A new baby is coming.' They got so excited for Chi to come that way, seeing that everyone was coming to celebrate the baby, so I'm actually really doing it for them."

Also, hilariously, apparently the entiiiiire family weighs in on a baby name in the Kardashian household. Kim told Jimmy Kimmel, "We all weigh in. I definitely take a family survey." She added, "But it’s usually after the baby’s born and or trying to figure out what the baby looks like. I usually go about three or four days nameless until I feels it really connects with me."

Considering the hilarious (and punny) reactions to Kim's third baby name, Chicago, the whole process is bound to be intriguing.

