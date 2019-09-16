After 14 seasons of mutilation and the term "un-sub" being thrown around approximately every four minutes, beloved crime procedural Criminal Minds' 15th and final season is nearly upon us. The last season will have just ten episodes—most thus far have had at least 20—and will heavily feature longtime Criminal Minds stars Joe Mantegna, Matthew Gray Gubler, Kirsten Vangsness, Paget Brewster, and A.J. Cook, along with a handful of recent cast additions, as well as longtime guest star Jane Lynch.

Unlike its first fourteen seasons, the final season will begin airing in CBS' mid-season slot—think early to mid-2020—rather than in the fall of 2019, as was initially expected. Here's what else we know about the last season of the show that made everyone in America double-check their doors were locked before they went to sleep (as any longtime viewer knows, the suburban family is the least safe of all!).

Jane Lynch will be in it!

Oh, thank God. Lynch has played Reid's genius mom on and off since the very first season; her character, Diana, suffers from schizophrenia, and Reid had Diana committed when he became an adult. In season 12, Diana was kidnapped, and after she was saved by the BAU (because, of course), she and Reid had an emotional reunion. That's the last we saw of Diana—until now!

“I see a happy ending in store for Reid, which is something that we’re all looking forward to, including with his mom,” Gray Gubler told Parade.

The cast is super sad to say goodbye.

I mean, wouldn't you be? This show has been running longer than Friends did, for crying out loud.

day 4 of the last C.M 4 ever. (based on our hands you can probably profile that we don’t want to let each other go) pic.twitter.com/1Ij8pPHbsq — matthew gray gubler (@GUBLERNATION) May 8, 2019

Last table read senior-itis and I can’t believe it’s over -itis. pic.twitter.com/J7KNTXZIEW — Kirsten Vangsness (@Vangsness) May 2, 2019

The series will center around tracking down The Chameleon.

The key to the final season will be Rossi's much-anticipated showdown with The Chameleon, played by Michael Mosley. Rossi "will be concluding the 10 episodes with a showdown with [the Chameleon]," said showrunner Erica Messer in a January interview with Deadline.

Daniel Henney told TV Line: "Overall, I'd say [Season] 15 has more of an arc through the episodes than previous seasons. Our unsub, Chameleon, is played by Michael Mosely, and he's definitely into some gruesome, creepy stuff."

So, business as usual, then!

Old heroes and villains could return.

Ooh. In the same interview with Deadline, Messer teased that stars in the form of old un-subs and old cast members could return for a final goodbye.

"We have one in the works right now who’s a very memorable villain, but I don’t want to say too much if it doesn’t work out with casting ... I am very hopeful that we can honor all of those characters who have been beloved and with this team, with the audience for years, but I don’t know what that’s going to look like."

She also mentioned that she'd be reluctant to kill off any of the most beloved and long-standing characters. "I know it’s a drama, but I’m less likely to injure or write someone off in a way that says they’re not breathing anymore," she said. (Full interview is here.)

The final episode is titled "And In The End..."

Don't mind me, it's just some dust in my eye! I'm fine!!

Reid has a new love interest.

I wish that love interest were me, but it's not: Rachel Leigh Cook, who you might remember from She's All That and Josie and the Pussycats, will guest star as a love interest to Reid. This is a plot point in and of itself, given that it turned out at the end of season 14 that JJ had been in love with Reid all this time (and who among us hasn't been!)—but, also, she's married and her husband is coming back. So that'll be a whole thing.

Said Messer to TV Line of JJ's confession: "We can’t … pretend it didn’t happen. It’s definitely a huge driver for the first handful of episodes that will help add layers to those characters again.”

The women of the show did a gorgeous shoot.

I mean, look at them on this Watch! cover.

And, okay, the men did a nice one too.

Matthew Gray Gubler's maniacal grin (almost un-sub-like, you might say) is pretty fitting here, no?

