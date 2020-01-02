In 2019, Game of Thrones ended, we got a bonkers second season of Big Little Lies (Meryl Streep's scream—the end), and we were introduced to a new cast of The Crown. So, what does 2020 have in store for us? Well, we know to expect the next seasons of a few highly rated and critically acclaimed shows (Killing Eve!), as well as a handful of promising new ones (Cherish the Day) and, as ever, more reality TV drama (I'm looking at you, The Bachelor). Thus far, these nine picks are the most hotly anticipated shows of 2020.

Watch this space, because we'll keep updating this list with the best and brightest in upcoming TV.



Schitt's Creek, season 6



Air date: January 7, 2020, on Pop TV

Starring: Catherine O'Hara, Eugene O'Neill, Annie Murphy, Dan Levy, Emily Hampshire



Why it's a big deal: This is the final season of the award-winning show, by the creators' choice—ending on season 6, to them, felt like the best way to tell the show story "in its totality." If you follow the show, you'll know that most of the Schitts (plus fan-fave Stevie Budd) are doing well personally and professionally...with the exception of Moira (Catherine O'Hara). Sweet shenanigans, with a backdrop of tolerance, will likely ensue.

Cherish the Day, season 1

Air date: February 2020, on OWN

Starring: Alano Miller, Xosha Roquemore, Cicely Tyson, Larry Bates, Loren Lott

Why it's a big deal: I have chills. DuVernay's followup to the devastating, gripping When They See Us is "a day in the life of a couple in love." It's sexy, it's sad, it's everything I want a romantic drama to be. DuVernay has spoken often how much she wants to tell authentic Black stories and move beyond stereotypical depictions, and this looks like just the latest in her incredible, powerful storytelling—plus a damn fine romance all on its own.

Killing Eve, season 3

BBC

Air date: TBD 2020, on BBC America and potentially AMC

Starring: Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Owen McDonnell

Why it's a big deal: Last season of Killing Eve ended on a doozy of a cliffhanger. The potential of the title might've actually come true, with (spoilers!) Eve shot in the back and Villanelle exiting stage right. Early photos have shown Sandra Oh on set, although TBD on what's up with her character. A new showrunner and new characters will mean...more murder.

The Crown, season 4

Splash News

Air date: TBD 2020, on Netflix



Starring: Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O'Conner, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson

Why it's a big deal: This will be the season to watch, even if you're not normally a Crown fan. It'll be the season of Charles and Diana (and perhaps the re-emergence of Camilla). Early pictures look spectacular. It looks like so much precision is being taken over accuracy—the occasional lack of which was a complaint about season 3—and there'll be no need to beef up the drama this time. Real life really was stranger, and sadder, than fiction.

Snowpiercer, season 1

Air date: TBD (spring) 2020, on TNT



Starring: Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Sheila Vand, Jaylin Fletcher

Why it's a big deal: If you never saw the original movie with Chris Evans, it's absolutely worth the watch. The gist is: Because efforts to control climate change failed and now 99.99 percent of the world is frozen, the remaining survivors are stuck together on a train that never stops moving in one, long track around the globe. The train is broken into a kind of caste system, with the majority of the passengers in the tail, and the wealthy, privileged ones towards the front. It's bizarre, but believe me—done right, it'll make for some brilliant sci-fi. Also, Hamilton's Daveed Diggs is finally getting the TV vehicle he deserves.

Westworld, season 3



Air date: TBD 2020, on HBO

Starring: Evan Rachel Wood, Aaron Paul, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson

Why it's a big deal: Last season was a bit up and down in terms of storylines, but it also had some achingly tender moments (Thandie Newton as Maeve, Zahn McClarnon as Akecheta) and set up a new concept for season 3—robots in the real world. The addition of Aaron Paul bodes really well, I think, and hopefully the showrunners give Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, and the other acting titans something to do. They do call this show the "acting Olympics," after all.

The Bachelor, season 24

Air date: January 6, 2020, on ABC

Starring: Peter Weber, Chris Harrison, 30 "lovely" (read: intense) ladies



Why it's a big deal: The show has been entering a new era, one that acknowledges that maybe dating 30 women at once isn't the best idea—see: Colton's season—and that being single and standing up to assholes is okay—see: Hannah's season. Not to mention, we got the first same-sex couple in franchise history on Bachelor in Paradise. Choosing Weber over Mike Johnson for Bachelor felt like a huge step back, but from what we know of the season so far, Weber doesn't have a "normal" season either. I'm holding out hope that the show can keep pushing forward and embrace change, instead of going back to the same tired, old story.

Lizzie McGuire, season 1

Air date: TBD 2020, on Disney+

Starring: Hilary Duff, Adam Lamberg, Jake Thomas, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine

Why it's a big deal: I mean. If Disney Channel fans are excited by anything in 2020, it's this. The little peeks at the costuming and set have been met with intense excitement—like, really, really intense. There's pressure to do justice to the fanbase, but my hope is that enough time has passed for the subject matter to feel new. We know the character will be living in New York as an interior designer's assistant, and that sounds like a good start.

Katy Keene, season 1

Air date: February 6, 2020, on the CW

Starring: Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray, Julia Chan, Lucien Laviscount, Zane Holtz

Why it's a big deal: Like Lizzie, this looks to be light and fluffy (and who doesn't love light and fluffy right now?). This one's a spinoff of Riverdale, but unlike the original, there's sweet banter and romantic drama aplenty as friends attempt to "make it" in the big city. The spinoff will include original, much-loved Riverdale cast member Ashleigh Murray. I've been a fan of Lucy Hale since Pretty Little Liars and I hope this is the perfect vehicle for her. Even though it's technically based off a comic book, it's nice to see something that's not just a remake. And it embraces a diversity of characters, too.

