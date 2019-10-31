We've got a new cast and a whole new era on season 3 of The Crown, which ends in 1977—the same year that Prince Charles famously met Diana Spencer (a.k.a. the future Princess Diana, being played by Emma Corrin). However, in case you're about to spend 10 episodes waiting in excited anticipation of that meeting being depicted on screen when the new season drops November 17, I have some bad news for you. The Crown creator and casting director have already confirmed that Diana is not appearing until season 4, despite on-set pictures getting out and causing reports that we might be getting that storyline a bit early.

Spoilery pictures from set included Diana.

Granted, the cast and crew were filming seasons 3 and 4 back to back, but when we got some spoilery photos of Charles (played by Josh O'Connor) and Diana (Corrin) on tour, looking exactly like the real couple, fans started getting excited that we'd get an introduction to that storyline at the tail end of season 3. Creator Peter Morgan had already indicated that we potentially wouldn't see her until season 4, but fans got wildly excited anyways.

Splash News

Princess Diana Archive Getty Images

But the season ends before they meet.

Casting director Nina Gold told Vanity Fair in 2018, "Diana’s not in this season." She added, "When we do get to her, that is going to be pretty interesting."

On the plus side, since shooting schedules were clearly so close together, the release date for season 4 won't be too far away. Looking at previous seasons, we're probably getting season 4 sometime in 2020.

We do, however, see Camilla Shand (later Camilla Parker Bowles) in the trailer of season 3, so it's pretty much a guarantee that this season will cover that relationship and (potentially) their breakup:

Considering that there's a ton of speculation about their original relationship and how and why they split up, that'll still be very compelling. And I get it—the producers don't want to rush anything in favor of historical accuracy. But I guarantee you that I and everyone who watches the show are all waiting with baited breath to see Diana appear. (I already have the tissues ready.)

The Crown will be released on Netflix on November 17.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE