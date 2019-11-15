If the Neiman Marcus Christmas Book isn't the peak of holiday season, I don't know what is. The luxury department chain's annual catalog of top-tier holiday gifts are well worth getting on Santa's nice list for—a $35,000 Moët and Chandon vending machine, anyone?—and past Fantasy Gifts include everything from a $150,000 Arch motorcycle designed by Keanu Reeves to a $20 million submarine.

The Christmas Book was first published in 1926 as a 16-page booklet and delivered as a Christmas card to Neiman Marcus' best customers. Over the past six decades, it's expanded to signify the ultimate in luxury gifting. Neiman Marcus celebrates the 60th anniversary of Fantasy Gifts this year, and you better believe the company hasn't held back when it comes to this year's gifts.

An 007 Aston Martin Designed By Daniel Craig

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Neiman Marcus

Yes, you read that correctly. 007 himself has designed seven (!) limited edition Aston Martins. The car comes in a sexy ink blue with a twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 engine. Plus, each vehicle will also come with a limited edition all-platinum Seamaster Diver 300M OMEGA timepieces (retails around $66,000.) Oh, and did we forget to mention it includes tickets to the world premiere of the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die? $700,007.



A Very VIP Taste Of Italy

Neiman Marcus

Always wanted to go on a food tour of Italy, but didn't know where to start? Look and eat no further! This trip for two starts in Modena, Italy, where you'll visit the Pastificio Di Martino factory and learn how to make pasta from third-generation pasta maker Giuseppe Di Martino. (Take that, Food Network reruns!) The following day, you'll enjoy a cooking lesson from Chef Massimo Bottura, followed by a dinner at Bottura's three-Michelin-starred restaurant, Osteria Francescana. The rest of your trip will be spent on a guided tour of the local markets while driving in exotic cars through the Emilia Romagna region, otherwise known as "Italy's Motor Valley." $200,000.

Experience Fashion Week Like An Insider

The Michael Kors Spring 2020 show. Peter White Getty Images

You and a friend will be flown to New York City to join a Neiman Marcus insider at Fashion Week. You'll be sitting front row at the week's most anticipated shows and later hanging out backstage, plus you'll take home a look from each designer. Worried about how you'll stand out from the crowd? Have no fear. You'll be treated like an A-lister with hair, makeup, and styling every day during your visit, thanks to Neiman Marcus. $250,000.



Kick It In Tokyo With Sneaker Legend Jeff Staple

Jeff Staple/Nike Collaboration Neiman Marcus

If you're a sneaker-head, this is the ultimate gift. Head to Tokyo for a once-in-a-lifetime experience of meeting and hanging with streetwear mogul Jeff Staple. You'll get to visit Jeff's favorite stores, eat dinner at his favorite restaurant, Narisawa, and stay at the five-star hotel Aman Tokyo. Throughout 2020, you'll also receive a minimum of eight collaborations by Staple, each featuring a signed letter of authenticity. $110,000.

Star In A Makeup By Mario Instagram Video

Mario Dedivanovic. Neiman Marcus

Sit in the chair of legendary makeup artist Mario Dedicanovic for an hour as he does your makeup using some of his favorite products from Neiman Marcus. You'll see firsthand why celebrities have to book him a year in advance. Your hour in the chair will be recorded and featured on his Instagram channel, where he'll show your transformation from start to finish. The party doesn't stop there: You'll also receive tickets to one of Mario's makeup master classes, a meet-and-greet, and photo opportunity, and take home some of the products used during your glam session. $400,000.



A Custom Pet Paradise By Rockstar Puppy and Denise Richards

Rockstar Puppy Dog House. Neiman Marcus

Have your pet feel like a king or queen in a one-of-a-kind pet home made by Rockstar Puppy in collaboration with actress Denise Richards. There are no limits when it comes to making your pet's dream home, so go big or go home. You'll be chatting about your plans with designer Jessica Clark, and then you'll video chat with Richards to make your vision come to life for your special furry friend. $70,000.



A Behind The Scenes Experience With Boucheron

Perle Au Trésor Neiman Marcus

Meet with creative director Claire Choisne at the iconic Maison Boucheron in Paris. You'll get an exclusive look at what goes into each piece at the house's workshops and design studio. Don't think you'll walk away empty-handed—the exclusive Perle Au Trésor will be coming home with you. It's a prized objet d’art that opens to reveal a necklace, bracelet, and two brooches. As for accommodations during your stay, you'll retire in luxury with a two-night stay at Le 26, Boucheron’s Place Vendôme apartment, formally known as Hôtel de Nocé. $695,000.



Create A Couture Pair of Christian Louboutins

Neiman Marcus

Yes, you read that correctly. You and a guest will fly out to Paris and visit Christian Louboutin's favorite stores, one of them being the original Christian Louboutin boutique on rue Jean Jacques Rousseau, where you can pick five (!) pairs from the latest collection. You'll also visit the designer's atelier to work with the atelier director and a group of artisans to design your custom shoe. You'll wrap up the day by wining and dining at Michelin-starred restaurant Divellec and experience the legendary cabaret show Crazy Horse Paris. Then you'll go back to your two-bedroom signature suite at the Mandarin Oriental, a five-star hotel on chic rue Saint-Honoré in Paris. When you return home, your custom shoes will be waiting, along with the original sketch of the design from Mr. Louboutin himself. $125,000.



Bonus: Incircle Around The World

Jade Mountain in St. Lucia. JOE MCNALLY/NEIMAN MARCUS

For the first time, Neiman Marcus presents an additional Fantasy Gift exclusively for InCircle card members. You'll taken abroad via private jet to five different destinations, each with a different luxury accommodation. Your adventure begins at Kasbah Tamadot near Marrakech, Morocco, then you'll be off to Lefay Resort & Spa near Dolomiti, Italy; next the IceHotel in Sweden; then Jade Mountain in St. Lucia; and you'll wrap up the trip at The Lodge at Blue Sky in Utah. Guests will stay three nights at each location. $575,000.

Looks like I'm going to need to re-evaluate my Christmas list.

