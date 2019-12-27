Huge spoilers for You season 2 ahead, and trigger warning: violence against men and women. The second season of You, which dropped on Netflix December 26, really ups the ante in terms of gore. For a drama, it really plays up the horror aspects, with multiple bodies piling up as Joe (who now goes by Will) pursues another manic pixie dream girl-type love interest. This time, it's the aptly named Love Quinn, and Joe/Will attempts to win her over and not kill her this time—but his "good" intentions lead to an ever-increasing body count. So what happens? Who dies, and how, this season? Do you really want to know?

Jasper

In order to craft his fake identity, Joe imprisons a man named Will Bettelheim, who makes counterfeit IDs for a living. What he didn't plan on, though, was a spurned client of Will's, Jasper. Jasper comes looking for Will to get back his $50,000; Will's already spent the money, and Joe scrambles to come up with the cash needed. Jasper is a scary character (Will calls him a "Russian mafia-chasing wanker"), and he cuts off the tip of Joe's finger as collateral to ensure he'll get his money by the end of the day.

With no resources available to him, Joe finally comes clean that he isn't the real Will. Jasper doesn't really care, though: He just wants his money, and he attacks Joe. We know by now that's never a good idea: Joe kills him, dismembers him, and grinds him up like hamburger meat. There's the Joe we know! Joe gets his finger reattached, in case you were curious.

Henderson

Chris D'Elia, an actual comedian IRL, plays a comedian in season 2 who knows Love's brother Forty. Joe ends up at a party at Henderson's house, as part of an investigation into rumors about whether Henderson's a sexual predator. Long story short: He is.

Beth Dubber/Netflix Netflix

In order for Joe to help his 15-year-old neighbor (Ellie) from becoming ensnared and victimized, he ties up Henderson and tries to get him to confess. Henderson attempts to flee, they fight, and Henderson breaks his neck. Joe frames it as a suicide, but the police are investigating it as a murder a few episodes later.

Delilah

Joe's intelligent and savvy neighbor, who is also a survivor of sexual violence from Henderson, cultivates a bit of a casual relationship with Joe. The two clearly have chemistry, despite Joe's fixation on Love...but then Delilah, who's an investigator by nature, discovers Joe's glass cage and all his "trophies." Joe finds her and locks her up, but instead of killing her, he decides to imprison her for just long enough for him to make an escape.

Beth Dubber/Netflix

Then, in an epic twist no one saw coming, Love follows Joe to the storage facility and kills Delilah so that Joe won't have to leave and the two can be together. It's...really dark, especially since Ellie loses her sister and guardian.

Candace

This death really hurt. After Candace survived Joe's murder attempt (in a flashback, we learned he knocked her out and then buried her, thinking she was dead), she's determined to make him pay for his misdeeds. She follows him to L.A. and embeds herself in the Quinn family by dating Forty. She tries to keep the family safe from Joe while working to expose him, and even brings Love to show her what her dream guy is capable of. But, since Love is just as twisted as Joe, she kills Candace too. Considering that no one believed Candace when Joe first tried to kill her, and her effort to bring justice leads to nothing, it's a real gut punch.

Beth Dubber/Netflix

His Dad

In flashbacks, it's revealed that Joe shot his dad after a particularly abusive episode. Throughout the second season, we see Joe's dad being a psychopath—burning Joe with a cigarette, beating up his mom—and it definitely gives a backstory for Joe's own terrible behavior. Joe's mom (who's kind of neglectful herself) shows Joe the gun she's bought to defend herself with. Joe ends up being the one to use it. Joe's mom passes it off as an accident, then sends him to a group home. Yikes.

Forty

Love's brother, who's annoying and clingy and frustrating in his own way, becomes the victim of his own machinations. He's trying to write a script for the film adaptation of Beck's novel (irony!), and he pieces it together—Dr. Nicky didn't kill her. Her jealous boyfriend did. He realizes that Joe is that jealous boyfriend. What's devastating is that once Forty makes the connection, no one believes him because of his history of drug use. In a desperate attempt to try and save his sister, he confronts Joe with the aim of shooting him. A cop who's investigating Joe and the Quinn family discovers the scene—which looks like a crazy Forty trying to shoot the innocent Joe—and shoots Forty. It's a cruel twist, and yet another example of Joe coming off as the sane and normal one compared to the people he victimizes.



Beth Dubber/Netflix Netflix

This season: More twisted than the last? Pretty sure! (If you're keeping track, Joe kills Benji, Peach, neighbor Ron, and Beck in season 1, but we also see in a flashback that he killed Candace's boyfriend—so the body count is just one less than in season 2. He also attempts to kill Candace, soooo yea.)

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here