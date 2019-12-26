image
Today's Top Stories
1
See the Sussex's First Family Christmas Card
image
2
All the Times Women Absolutely Crushed It in 2019
image
3
Makeup Trends for Winter 2019, According to MUAs
image
4
Check Mate: We're Mad for Plaid Coats
image
5
Read 'Such a Fun Age' With Us in January

Is Guinevere Beck in ‘You’ Season 2?

image
By Katherine J Igoe
image
Netflix

Spoilers for You season 2 ahead, and trigger warning: violence against women. In one of the most harrowing twists of You season one, Joe Goldberg's obsession with Guinevere Beck won't allow anything or anyone get in his way. Turns out, that also includes Beck. Once she discovers that he's a killer, he imprisons her and ultimately murders her when she tries to escape (off-screen, so there's a little bit of ambiguity). Fans were left to wonder: Was Beck really gone? Would she show up in season 2? What really happened? Welp, season 2 definitively answers that question for us.

Yes, Beck is dead.

I mean, we definitely saw a wrapped-up body Joe was hiding in Dr. Nicky's yard, which was later discovered by the cops, in season one. So it seemed pretty likely that Beck was gone. But there were theories that maybe it wasn't really her, and that she might show up in season two. After all, Candace did, right? But nope, it's clear that Beck is dead—because of the way she appears in season two.

She shows up in a vision to Joe.

Beck continues to haunt Joe while he's trying to form a relationship with his newest obsession—the aptly named Love—while hiding out in L.A.

View this post on Instagram

Nobody: Joe: Hello you.

A post shared by YOU (@younetflix) on

As their connection deepens, Ghost Beck shows up, with some nasty bruises around her throat. "Look at what you did to me," she tells him. So now we have confirmation of exactly how Joe killed her—by strangling her to death in the basement of the bookstore. Ugh.

Joe feels remorse, and in his vision, he apologizes for what he's done. Ghost Beck reminds him of what he's capable of. Their "conversation" makes him go back to Love to tell her a much-curtailed version of the truth: He hurt his ex, and so he's not ready to be in a relationship. (Sure, that's what happened.) Love tells him that they're both adults and going into this new relationship with eyes open...although whether that's really true, at least for her, doesn't seem likely. What will happen to the couple? You'll just have to watch!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
Netflix's 'You' Will Be Back for Another Season
image
Everything We Know About Penn Badgley's Marriage
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
2 What Happened to Joe's Mom on 'You' Season 2?
2 All the Details We Have About 'You' Season 3
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 What Happened on Season 2 of 'You'?
image Behind-the-Scenes Pics from the 'Outlander' Set
image These Are the Most Anticipated Movies of 2020
image
The Top 50 Pop Culture Moments of the 2010s
image Read 'Such a Fun Age' With Us in January
image Join Marie Claire's Virtual Monthly Book Club
image
Where Are They Now: The Couples of Bachelor Nation
image The Best Crime Movies Ever Made