In an exclusive with Us Weekly, the Gossip Girl showrunner gave massive details about the new revival.

Amongst the bombshells: the new show's characters won't be related to the original characters, BUT don't rule out a cameo or two just yet.

When we learned about a reboot, this is what we originally found out.

XOXO! We just got major insider deets about the new Gossip Girl series, and...I'll be honest, it's different than I expected. Executive producer Josh Safran explained exclusively on the Us Weekly "Watch With Us" podcast that it's "not even a sequel." He went on, "I wish there was the proper word because it isn’t a remake, isn’t a reboot. It truly is just years after the original. It’s hard to say how many years because the original ended in 2012. But it was 2017 for the characters, because we flash forward five years."

"It really is the same world. It’s 2020. If these characters were to talk about Blair Waldorf, they’re going to talk about Blair Waldorf. I kind of look at it as sort of what Marvel does or the DC Universe. You’re just looking at a different angle inside the universe. I think, because of that, it allows us to not feel super tied."

But, he added, "It’s still in the same location, it is still [about] fashion, still about privilege, about the 1 percent.”

Also, in news that is devastating to me, the new show's characters won't be related to the original characters. “You heard it here first. The truth of the matter is, we covered so much ground the first time around, you would have seen all the relatives,” he says. “Kids is not possible because they were, like, 15 when we started, so they wouldn’t have kids in high school now. As for relatives, we went so deep into the family history, there are no relatives left! But that isn’t to say that people won’t pop in." So: A cameo or two might be possible, in other words. I demand Blake Lively and Leighton Meester.

There will also be an overarching question/mystery, as with "Who is Gossip Girl?" on the original series. “There is an arc to season 1 that probably is more of an arc than had previously existed on Gossip Girl, because it is only 10 episodes. So I kind of say it’s like Big Little Lies in that way, because we want to make sure that like that it is all connected,” Safran adds. “But I will not tell you what that arc is!”

