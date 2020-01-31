image
Two 'Bachelor' Episodes Are Airing on Different Days Next Week

image
By Katherine J Igoe
ABC's "The Bachelor" - Season 24
Craig SjodinGetty Images

Great news, Bachelor fans! We have been blessed with more than normal Bachelor episodes for next week: We will have an episode as usual on Monday, February 3, 8 p.m.-11 p.m. EST (note the extra hour there—it's going to be a ton of content), and then we will have another episode on Wednesday, February 5, 8-10 p.m. EST. It's a Bachelorverse miracle! The exact reason why this change-up occurred is unclear, although it may have something to do with Peter Weber's face-cutting accident (more on that below). Lord knows that the show loves to switch things up on us and have a slightly different schedule every season (it's like we're participants in the show drama, too!), so what can we expect from this double coverage of Weber's dramatic season?

The show is headed abroad.

These two eps will cover Weber's now-infamous facial injury, per the press release: "Peter gives the women a shock: an unfortunate accident has left a 22-stitch scar on his forehead." (Owwwwwwwowowow.) Then, after some obligatory drama the cast and crew are headed to Costa Rica first and then Chile. Also, this precious tidbit from the release: "Will life imitate art when Peter and a group of the women star in their own telenovela, a Latin American drama entitled El Amor de Pedro?" Judging by how nutty this season has been, yea, ABC, I'm pretty sure that's absolutely about to happen. Thanks for the heads up.

We're going to get a lot of content.

If you, like me, have been thinking, It feels like this season has been really erratic in terms of pacing, then I have really good news courtesy of Reality Steve:

So, we're going to move swiftly along from Alayah and that whole business (please, let us never speak of it again) and whittle down the group to only the most "important" ones Weber's interested in. Believe it or not, we don't know the ending to his season as we usually do, but (spoiler alert) here's what we do know, if you want to fast-forward on the season a bit.

image
Who Are the Women of 'The Bachelor' in 2020?
ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15
'The Bachelor' Has Already Finished His Season
