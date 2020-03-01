One couple that Bachelor Nation rooted for, start to finish, was Clare Crawley and Benoit Beauséjour-Savard, who met in 2018 on The Bachelor: Winter Games and ultimately got engaged. After Juan Pablo and two stints on Paradise, Crawley deserved a great love; Beauséjour-Savard wanted to be it. Things didn't work out between the two, which was heartbreaking, if not entirely unexpected—they had a bumpy ride even before they got engaged—and now that Crawley is reportedly the next Bachelorette, my guess is that Beauséjour-Savard, a genuinely sweet guy who seemed to want the best for her, will be happy for Crawley. Let's take a walk down memory lane for these two, shall we?

Crawley and Beauséjour-Savard met on Winter Games.

It was the classic love story: Boy and girl meet while staying in the same lodge while competing (badly) in winter sports; boy likes girl; girl likes boy; girl gets hung up on someone else and then gets in fight with that person about a hot tub date that she didn't show up for; boy flees the lodge in tears. Okay, so it's a little unorthodox, but who among us hasn't been there...?

All right, let's go back to the beginning. Crawley and Beauséjour-Savard, a contestant on Canada's Bachelorette, met during 2018's The Bachelor: Winter Games, which brought together contestants from multiple countries to compete in winter sports. (The competing itself, if you wondered, was laughably bad. Just really, really bad.) They connected, they made out, and everything was going swimmingly until Crawley developed a crush on Christian Rauch, who'd been on the show in Germany and, later, in Switzerland. Then Rauch asked Crawley to meet her in the hot tub and she misunderstood, which sparked perhaps one of the greatest Bachelor arguments of all time. I quote: "I'm not sure what happens in the U.S., but in Germany when we say we go in the Jacuzzi, its a date!"

Beauséjour-Savard, at this point, began to realize that maybe he wasn't Crawley's first pick. He told her that he wasn't interested in looking elsewhere for love, and if she wasn't all in with him, he'd leave. She wasn't all in, so they had an emotional goodbye, and he left the lodge.

He proposed to her at After The Final Rose.

But then! When Crawley and Rauch didn't work out, she reconnected with Beauséjour-Savard off-show, and he proposed at After The Final Rose. It was very, very sweet.

However. Just two months later...

They announced they'd broken up.



Alas! In April, two months after getting engaged, the couple called it quits. Crawley wrote on Instagram: "It's with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship. We think the world of each other, and we were hoping we could make this work. I'm sorry that this may not be what you want to hear, but it's our truth. Just know there are no negative feelings here, we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance."

Later, Beauséjour-Savard showed up on Bachelor In Paradise. He didn't end up really hitting it off with anybody, and left in week three. His Instagram doesn't suggest he's in a relationship now, but he does post a lot of photos with dogs, which is just as good.

