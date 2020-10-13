Today's Top Stories
1
Enduring Breast Cancer in a Covid-19 World
2
Gabrielle Union on Speaking Truth to Power
3
Dazzling Makeup Looks From the Spring Runways
4
White Women on Why They Voted for Trump in 2016
5
A Western-Style Belt Is an Essential Piece

Who Is 'The Bachelorette's Ben Smith, a Fitness Coach?

His favorite indulgence is "an ice bath."

By Katherine J Igoe
ben smith bachelorette
ABC

Spoilers for this season of The Bachelor. In case you're waking up from a coma/don't check the news/haven't discussed The Bachelorette with your friends lately, this season promises to be utterly entertaining, crazy, and messy all at once. Our Bachelorette is Clare Crawley—for about three episodes, before she quits the show to be with one of her contestants. So now we're talking about second Bachelorette Tayshia Adams, and trying to figure out who she picks for her happily-ever-after. Early spoilers indicate that there are some frontrunners, but no one's totally sure who's the lucky guy she picks. But, in the meantime, we at least do know one of her important bachelors: Ben Smith, 29, a fitness guru and veteran. He was part of Crawley's recasting after coronavirus initially halted production, and Crawley hadn't eliminated him by the time the switch to Adams happened. So memorize his face now, and get ready to hear lots more about him. What do we know so far?

Ben Smith is a military veteran.

Per his ABC bio, after graduating prestigious military academy West Point (he got recruited to play golf), Smith served in the Army and became a Ranger—before leaving active duty after breaking his back. He still had an interest in health and nutrition, and it took him to Venice Beach, CA—where he lives now.

And in fact, Smith does reference his military service online:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
View this post on Instagram

This picture (and even more, the experience of this single morning in 2015) means more to me, than many things. I share it (again) bc 1) I miss @quacksauce dearly and I wish I made a better effort to stay in touch with my best friends and 2) I am beyond blessed and honored to have spent time in foreign lands, doing foreign things with my brothers. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In a former life, living and working in austere, less than favorable conditions, for unknown and often extended periods of time was the norm. I am lucky to have had those experiences and I am proud of how it has shaped my response to other times of hardship - mental, emotional, and even physical. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Eerily similar to the situation in which we are all living, together, in this moment. Despite lack of resources, time, training, and the like, that group of young beautifully resourceful men was ultimately successful. The most successful. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It’s in times like these, times of great despair and uncertainty, the leaders step-up to the plate and make big things happen. Those that can, innovate and those that can’t, fall away. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Although my uniform has changed, and my hair is a bit longer, I am once again surrounded by a team of problem solvers. Innovators. Leaders. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’m honored to stand next to them all, proud of the work we are doing here @deuce_gym @deucebacklot @deuce_athletics and more excited than I’ve been in years, for the release of our newest training experience - the most inclusive effort of its kind. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I know it can be rough, but when things get froggy, lean on what you know. If you don’t have the answer, seek one out. And when it comes to community, look no further. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I hope you’ll join us, bc we’d love to have you. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It’s time to be a part of something. We’re in this together y’all.

A post shared by ✖️BEN SMITH✖️ (@benveesmith) on

There's not much about Smith's private life on his Insta, aside from his love for doggos:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
View this post on Instagram

is in love.

A post shared by ✖️BEN SMITH✖️ (@benveesmith) on

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
View this post on Instagram

It’s 99% dumbbells, 1% dogs.

A post shared by ✖️BEN SMITH✖️ (@benveesmith) on

And his bio tells us he's a romantic, even sending love letters and traveling cross-country when he's found the right person. I'm into it!

He's a fitness coach.

Smith is a coach at Deuce Gym, and also acts as a nutritional coach. He has a profile on the gym's YouTube page in which he talks about his background, his lead-up to becoming a part of the gym, and how it's become such an important part of his life.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Case in point? Per his bio, his favorite indulgence is apparently...an ice bath. Shudder.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

As such, much of his Insta is devoted to exercise:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Abs!!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

...intense!!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

He's one to watch on Tayshia's season.

This according to Bachelorverse spoiler Reality Steve: Smith makes it to Adams' top four guys! Now, no one knows who actually wins her season yet, but that means he's an important part of her season—it'll be interesting to see how he pivots from trying to woo Crawley to trying to woo Adams. Based on those same spoilers, Adams' ending is "messy," although we don't quite know what that means yet. But we'll keep this post updated—and get ready for Smith to be part of it.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From 'The Bachelor' Franchise
This Is the New 'Bachelorette' Villain
Clare Crawley's 'Bachelorette' Cast Is Out
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
It's Been a Weird Year for 'The Bachelorette'
When Does 'The Bachelorette' Air?
Dale Moss Is a Super Important 'Bachelorette' Star
'The Bachelor' Has Cast Its First Black Lead
Will Matt James Also Be on 'The Bachelorette'?
What Happened Between Matt James and Clare?
Remember Juan Pablo and Clare?
Revisiting Clare Crawley and Benoit