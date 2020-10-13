Spoilers for this season of The Bachelor. In case you're waking up from a coma/don't check the news/haven't discussed The Bachelorette with your friends lately, this season promises to be utterly entertaining, crazy, and messy all at once. Our Bachelorette is Clare Crawley—for about three episodes, before she quits the show to be with one of her contestants. So now we're talking about second Bachelorette Tayshia Adams, and trying to figure out who she picks for her happily-ever-after. Early spoilers indicate that there are some frontrunners, but no one's totally sure who's the lucky guy she picks. But, in the meantime, we at least do know one of her important bachelors: Ben Smith, 29, a fitness guru and veteran. He was part of Crawley's recasting after coronavirus initially halted production, and Crawley hadn't eliminated him by the time the switch to Adams happened. So memorize his face now, and get ready to hear lots more about him. What do we know so far?

Ben Smith is a military veteran.

Per his ABC bio, after graduating prestigious military academy West Point (he got recruited to play golf), Smith served in the Army and became a Ranger—before leaving active duty after breaking his back. He still had an interest in health and nutrition, and it took him to Venice Beach, CA—where he lives now.

And in fact, Smith does reference his military service online:

There's not much about Smith's private life on his Insta, aside from his love for doggos:

And his bio tells us he's a romantic, even sending love letters and traveling cross-country when he's found the right person. I'm into it!

He's a fitness coach.

Smith is a coach at Deuce Gym, and also acts as a nutritional coach. He has a profile on the gym's YouTube page in which he talks about his background, his lead-up to becoming a part of the gym, and how it's become such an important part of his life.

Case in point? Per his bio, his favorite indulgence is apparently...an ice bath. Shudder.

As such, much of his Insta is devoted to exercise:

Abs!!

...intense!!

He's one to watch on Tayshia's season.

This according to Bachelorverse spoiler Reality Steve: Smith makes it to Adams' top four guys! Now, no one knows who actually wins her season yet, but that means he's an important part of her season—it'll be interesting to see how he pivots from trying to woo Crawley to trying to woo Adams. Based on those same spoilers, Adams' ending is "messy," although we don't quite know what that means yet. But we'll keep this post updated—and get ready for Smith to be part of it.

