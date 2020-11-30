Netflix's Virgin River is the perfect TV escape right now. It has Hallmark-level drama, steamy romance, hot bartenders, and a cozy small town I wish I could relocate to for the rest of eternity. Unfortunately, the northern California town is a place of fiction—major bummer, I know. This doesn't stop people from asking Robyn Carr, who wrote the novels that inspired Virgin River, where the idyllic town it's based on is.

Carr told Entertainment Weekly, "I have to remind them that it only exists in our hearts and minds."

Yet, she believes the feel of Virgin River can be just about anywhere: "But to further that thought, we can have that sense of community in our own neighborhood or school or church group or community center or library association. All we have to do is try to create it."

That's just what the show creators did, but in Canada. All the episodes were filmed in Vancouver and other parts of British Columbia, in locations such as Snug Cove in Bowen Island, Burnaby, and Port Coquitlam. The results are breathtaking, obviously. So, while you can't visit Virgin River, I located some fan-favorite spots you can check out for yourself.

Jack's Bar

The show filmed Jack's Bar's exterior scenes at the Watershed Grill in Brackendale, located 40 miles north of Vancouver. Just don't expect it to look like it does on the inside, for all of those interior shots were filmed at a local studio.



Doc Mullins's practice

Vernon Mullins's Family Practice Clinic house is located at 122 First Street in New Westminster, according to Conde Nast Traveler. The house, built in 1889, is currently on sale for a cool $2.3 million if you want to live out your Virgin River fantasies IRL.

The Victorian home boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two staircases, a wrap-around veranda, and some seriously stunning gardens. Feel free to watch a virtual tour of the space below and drool over the interior with me.

Mel's log cabin

Mel's creepy-turned-cozy cabin gifted by Mayor Hope McCrea is actually home to the caretaker of the Murdo Frazer Park, located in Canada. The house has been around since 1950 and is featured in series of other Hollywood favorites like Stargate, Psych, The Flash, and more. Just look how gorgeous it looks in the winter. No wonder it's a favorite filming location.

