The 'Virgin River' Season 4 Cast: New Faces and Old Favorites

The fourth season of hit Netflix romance series Virgin River welcomes back its existing cast—the oddball, tight-night community of Virgin River, a fictional town in Northern California—while introducing a handful of new characters to shake things up. Central to season 4 of Virgin River are leads Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, who play Mel and Jack, the on-again off-again couple orbited by small-town drama, wholesome comedy, and the odd car crash/kidnapping/untimely death. (Not too much, mind you. Virgin River takes its inspiration from "slower" small-town shows like Dawson's Creek and Gilmore Girls—an antidote to the high-octane glossiness of shows like Succession.)

Two new characters were teased in the season 3 finale of Virgin River, and both get expanded roles in season 4. Meanwhile, a beloved face missing from season 3 finally returns. Let's dig into who's who in season 4 of Virgin River.

Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda "Mel" Monroe

Carrying the show, along with Henderson, is This Is Us star Breckenridge, who plays Mel Monroe. The series began with Mel moving to Virgin River to work as a nurse in a local practice after suffering an unspeakable loss. After a shaky start in the tiny, insular town, Mel settles in—and falls for local veteran and bar owner Jack Sheridan, played by Henderson. Season three ended with Mel telling Jack she was pregnant, but that the baby might not be his.

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

Martin Henderson, the New Zealand actor you'll remember from The Ring—yes, that was his face that haunts your nightmares—and Britney Spears' "Toxic" video, plays Jack, the handsome, haunted veteran and owner of Jack's Bar. Throughout the show's last three seasons, Jack has taken most of Virgin River's blows: He's been shot, suffered badly from alcoholism and PTSD, and can't seem to hold down a relationship (although season three ended with Jack proposing to Mel—she didn't give him an answer). Going into season four, we're likely to find out who shot him and why, and we'll follow his journey to try to get joint custody over his twins with his ex-girlfriend, Charmaine.

Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea

She's back! Due to COVID-19 filming restrictions, veteran actress McCrea—who plays the town's beloved mayor, Hope—wasn't able to join the rest of the cast in Vancouver for the filming of season three. The show wrote in McCrea's season 3 absence, sending Hope away to care for an ailing relative—but for season four, Hope is confirmed to be joining the cast once more. Unfortunately, Hope was badly injured in a car crash at the end of season three driving back for her best friend Lilly's funeral (oof).

Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins

Another acting veteran, Matheson plays the grumpy, kind Doc Mullins, the local doctor of Virgin River. Doc is also the ex-husband and now-fiancé to Hope McCrea, and was devastated to learn about her critical condition at the end of the last season. He's also Mel's boss at the clinic and close with both her and Jack.

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady

Benjamin Hollingsworth plays Brady, the bad boy with a heart of gold. Last season, Brady fell in love with Brie—Jack's sister—and was, simultaneously, accused of being the person who shot Jack. Brady has gotten himself mixed up with Virgin River's drug-dealing underbelly in the past, and although he's tried to better himself since falling for Brie, it's anyone's guess how Brady will fare in season four.

Zibby Allen as Brie

Grey's Anatomy alum Allen plays Brie, Jack's hotshot lawyer sister who traded the city for a slow life in Virgin River—and for Brady, who Brie unexpectedly falls for. Brie ended season three caught between her brother and Brady, who may or may not have shot him.

Colin Lawrence as Preacher

Lawrence plays Preacher, the town's resident voice of reason. Preacher served with Jack in the military; now, he's the head chef and Jack's partner at the bar. Last season, Preacher took over custody of his romantic interest Paige's son, Christopher, when Paige went on the run from her abusive ex-husband. Unfortunately, the season ended with Preacher being tricked by a former friend of Paige's and drugged so that Christopher's father could kidnap him.

Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler

Joining the cast of Virgin River for season four is Denny, played by Bradbury, who showed up at the end of season three asking about Doc Mullins. The reason? He's Doc's grandson, he says. Which is unexpected, because Doc never had any children (well, that he knew of).

Mark Ghanimé as Dr. Cameron Hayek

The only totally new face in the season 4 cast of Virgin River is Dr. Hayek, played by Ghanimé, who joins Mel and Doc as the clinic's second doctor. Per Deadline: "Armed with eye-catching good looks, a razor-sharp intellect, and a smile that could light up the world, Cameron makes an immediate splash in town—especially with the ladies of Virgin River."