The 'Behind Her Eyes' Filming Locations Are Just as Mesmerizing as the Netflix Thriller

There's a lot to keep track of in Behind Her Eyes, the psychological thriller series that dropped on Netflix on February 17 and is based on Sarah Pinborough's bestselling 2017 novel of the same name. The show's six episodes follow an increasingly confusing love triangle between married couple David and Adele and David's coworker Louise, switch back and forth between the already-confusing present and crucial moments in the main characters' pasts, and build up to an ending so full of shocking twists that it's revived the "#WTFThatEnding" hashtag that first started trending with the release of Pinborough's book.



But if following all of that somehow didn't take up all of your attention—or, more likely, you just needed a brain break from the madness of the plot—you may have noticed that the show is set in some truly gorgeous locales. Most of these filming locations are real places, rather than sets, so if you're able to separate an unbelievably dark piece of art from reality, you'll have no problem retracing David, Adele, and Louise's steps across the U.K. Here are a few of the most recognizable real-life locations featured in Behind Her Eyes.

Most of the present-day action takes place in London.

Though many of the flashback scenes are spread far and wide across the U.K., most of the more current happenings occur in London, and specifically within the northern borough of Islington, according to Condé Nast Traveller. Adele and David's home, for example, is believed to be a private residence somewhere in the district—though there's no road named Maddison Terrace anywhere in London. Louise's apartment, meanwhile, is reportedly located in the Aubert Court development in Islington's Highbury district.

Louise meets David at Clerkenwell Grind.

Episode one begins with Louise getting stood up by a friend for drinks and promptly striking up a flirty conversation with David instead—a chance encounter that she comes to regret within just a few hours. That scene was shot at Clerkenwell Grind, a space on Old Street in east London that transforms from an all-day coffee shop and restaurant into a clubbier atmosphere at night.

Nick Wall Netflix

Louise meets Adele at Fink's Salt and Sweet.

Shortly after learning the truth about David's relationship status, Louise (quite literally) bumps into his wife on the street, and more specifically at the corner of Dresden and Hazellville Roads in north London. Louise and Adele then decide to get to know each other better over coffee, which they do while seated in the window of Fink's Salt and Sweet, which is located on Mountgrove Road in Highbury, a bit of a walk from their awkward meeting spot near Highgate.

Netflix

Louise and Adele visit several London parks.

As their friendship grows, Louise and Adele proceed to meet up across several of north London's green spaces. In episode three, they grab coffee at an outdoor café in Clissold Park, not far from Fink's Salt and Sweet, according to The Tab. And the following episode, the pair are shown going on a run together through the famous Hampstead Heath in Highgate.

Adele's past is set in Scotland.

Once the show begins delving deeper into each character's past, we're swept away to Adele's privileged upbringing farther north. In real life, her massive family estate is the historic Ardkinglas House in Argyll, Scotland. Located on the shores of Loch Fyne, the 12,000-acre estate was established at the end of the 14th century, though the current house dates back only to 1907. The property can be rented as a gorgeous wedding venue or holiday getaway, per its website, and has also been used as a filming location for Then Came You, Sense8, and more.

George Anderson Getty Images

David hails from Brighton.

Adele's husband had a slightly more modest upbringing, as we learn later on in the series. David was born and raised in the seaside town of Brighton, about 50 miles south of London. When Louise travels to Brighton in the final episode of the series, she's shown walking along the seafront before ducking into a café to get more intel about David's past. That café is Cosiez, located on Upper St. James's Street in Brighton. Finally, the series closes with a dramatic panoramic view of England from above, a shot that was reportedly captured somewhere near Brighton over the Sussex countryside.

Nick Wall Netflix

