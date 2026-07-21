My skin runs naturally red, so my makeup goal is always the same: even it out without pissing it off more. The problem isn’t necessarily finding enough coverage—it’s finding something that tones down the redness without looking heavy, clinging to dry patches, or making my skin feel suffocated by the end of the day. That’s why Clinique’s new Daily Calm Collection immediately caught my attention.

This is the brand’s first full skincare-to-makeup lineup created specifically for sensitive and reactive skin, with formulas designed to soothe visible irritation and support the skin barrier. The four-piece collection starts with a gentle cream cleanser that removes dirt and makeup without being too rough, followed by a rich repair cream meant to restore moisture to the barrier and calm irritation. The skincare is a natural fit for the concept, but the makeup is what really caught my attention.

The two products I was most interested in were the makeup: the Daily Calm Makeup Balm and the Lip + Cheek Color, both of which promised to bring that same barrier-minded approach into my glam routine. The Daily Calm Makeup Balm gives skin a light veil of coverage that can be layered where needed, while the Lip + Cheek Color leaves behind an easy wash of pigment in a comforting balm texture.

What makes the collection feel genuinely fresh is that the makeup isn’t just sitting on top of sensitive skin and covering the evidence—it’s meant to keep supporting the barrier while you wear it. From the first swipe of foundation to the final dab of color, the idea is essentially a soothing hug for reactive skin that lasts all day. Here's my review of the brand-new Clinique makeup balms.

How Many Shades Does the Daily Calm Balm Cream Foundation Come In?

(Image credit: Clinique)

The Makeup Balm comes in eight flexible shades, and I wear Light Medium 3 when I’m at my summer color. Because the coverage is sheer and the balm melts into the skin, there’s more wiggle room with the match than there would be with a traditional medium- or full-coverage foundation. It still gives me enough tint to take down my redness, but eight shades is a fairly tight lineup, and “flexible” can only stretch so far—especially at the deeper end of the range. Something to keep in mind: the foundation color looks much darker in person, so be wary when choosing your shade.

How Many Shades Does the Clinique Daily Calm Lip and Cheek Cream Come In?

The Lip + Cheek Color comes in six options: five tinted shades and Whisper, a completely translucent balm. Since the pigment is sheer and buildable, the colors adapt to the skin. Whisper is the sleeper hit for me: tapped onto the high points of the cheeks, it creates that glossy, editorial highlight that looks very glass-skin-esque. It’s the finishing touch for days when I want my skin to look healthy, and I'm not wearing much makeup. Of the tinted shades, my favorites are Tender Heart and Sweet Nectar—both give my lips and cheeks an easy flush. I am definitely a fan of using it as a blush, but personally, I love it for my lips most.

What Makes the Clinique Daily Calm Line Different?

All the Daily Calm line formulas center on Uniflavon, Clinique’s proprietary blend of Chinese skullcap root and moso bamboo leaf extracts. Chinese skullcap root helps calm the visible redness and irritation that come with sensitive skin, while moso bamboo leaf provides antioxidant support against the everyday stressors that wreak havoc on the skin barrier.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

From there, the two makeup formulas go in slightly different directions. The Makeup Balm pairs Uniflavon with soothing magnolia, glycerin, and sodium hyaluronate, all suspended in a silicone-and-wax base that melts over dry patches and creates that smooth, blurred finish. The Lip + Cheek Color is more cushy and emollient, with hyaluronic acid, olive-derived moisturizers, and vitamin E to keep it comfortable on both areas of the face.

How Should I Apply Clinique's Daily Calm Line?

Neither formula is made for a full-glam, high-coverage makeup day, which normally wouldn’t be my first choice—I like coverage. But when I use the Daily Calm lineup together, my skin looks less flushed and feels more settled before I even get to the makeup, so I don’t feel like I need to cover quite as much. The Makeup Balm is very lightweight, but it gives more coverage than you’d expect from something this sheer. It tones down my redness beautifully, and my skin feels like it can breathe.

I apply both formulas with my fingers, per the directions—the warmth helps melt the balms into the skin—then quickly go over it with a fluffy brush to make sure everything looks seamless down the neck. The Lip + Cheek Color starts off subtle, but it builds easily when I want more pigment. The final effect is super fresh and glowy—a perfect combination for summer.

Is the Clinique Daily Calm Makeup Collection Worth It?

For quite some time, Black Honey has felt like Clinique’s undisputed main character—and for good reason. It’s one of those rare products that still feels relevant decades later. But Daily Calm is the first launch in a while that, in my opinion, could give the brand another signature. The concept is smart, and the formulas feel genuinely considered.

This isn’t the collection I’d reach for when I have an event or need to glam it up, but that’s also not the point. It’s for the days when I want my redness toned down, my skin to look healthy, and everything underneath to feel calm and comfortable. Clinique took its sensitive-skin authority and extended it into makeup—and the result is a winning idea with genuinely great products behind it.

More Clinique Products I Love

Why Trust Marie Claire

When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we've spoken to. Learn more about how we review products.