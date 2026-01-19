Rich girls like the Blair Waldorfs of the world might not be the most relatable of characters, but that’s what makes them all the more delightful. While we’re saving up for a Dyson Airwrap, fictional gals from the upper echelons of society are busy globetrotting and buying themselves another Birkin. Fortunate for us readers, when books feature girlies of a certain tax bracket, they don’t shy away from a little drama, either. Between shouldering the burden of their wealth, dodging freeloaders, and keeping an eye out for rare clothes/homes/cars/whatever to buy, rich girls literally give main character energy, making them the perfect protagonist (or let’s be real, villain) in a novel.

Which brings us to these uproarious novels in which rich girls are immersed in conflicts and comebacks—some of their own making. After all, these women are used to getting what they want. Why should anything—a partner, job, or reputation—be any different? From ambitious lawyers to famous film producers and a few socialites to boot, these books are all about rich women who find themselves tangled in maddening webs of deceit, gossip, and plenty of danger. But with their refined manners and social know-how, these heroines are forces who know how to play the game—and win.

Below, check out the 11 best novels to read about rich girls with IDGAF energy.