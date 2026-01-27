When you're looking to get lost in a book, sometimes you need your reading material to match your mood. With Marie Claire's series " Buy the Book ," we do the heavy lifting for you. We're offering curated, highly specific recommendations for whatever you're looking for—whether you're in your feels or hooked on a subgenre trending on #BookTok.

In this author-curated rendition, Amy Dubois Barnett —magazine editor and author of If I Ruled the World —shares her favorite books about the cost of ambition.

Even as she became a media mogul, former Ebony editor-in-chief Amy DuBois Barnett knew fiction would never stop calling to her.

Nearly three decades after DuBois Barnett earned an MFA in creative writing at Columbia and quickly ascended in media after graduation—in a matter of years, she went from the lifestyle editor at Essence to becoming the first African-American woman to lead a major magazine as Teen People’s editor-in-chief—she’s released her debut novel. Inevitably, the highly anticipated book, If I Ruled the World (out January 27), is set in the N.Y.C. cultural sphere she knows well, centering on a young editor who leaves a role at a legacy publication to try to save a struggling hip-hop outlet in 1999.

DuBois Barnett tells Marie Claire over email that she’s been sitting on the idea—and even wrote the first 100 pages—in the early aughts when she was at Teen People. Nevertheless, If I Ruled the World finally arrives at a time when readers and writers alike are expressing nostalgia for the golden era of print. (Last year, Michael M. Grynbaum’s nonfiction work about Condé Nast’s heyday , Empire of the Elite , and longtime Vanity Fair head Graydon Carter's memoir, When the Going Was Good , became instant bestsellers .)

'If I Ruled the World' By Amy DuBois Barnett $27.95 at Bookshop

“Magazines weren’t just reporting on culture, they were creating it,” says the former Harper’s Bazaar deputy editor of the Y2K moment in which her book is set. But beyond capturing that, DuBois Barnett notes how essential it was to depict how it could feel like a double-edged sword to work in those environments.

“It was an era of gatekeeping and ambition, where power was centralized and often unchecked—and where young women were expected to be brilliant, tireless, stylish, and grateful all at once. The nostalgia tends to flatten that time into glossy aesthetics, but I wanted readers to feel both the seduction and the cost of being at the center of that world,” she says. “While my novel is a behind-the-scenes look at a defining cultural era, its deeper themes—misogyny in the music industry, the cost of ambition for women, and the struggle to claim your voice inside powerful systems—feel especially resonant right now.”

DuBois Barnett says she’s learned a lot about ambition over the course of her career—like how it’s “never free” and how it often changes “so you still recognize yourself on the other side.” But because the cost of ambition has always been at the top of the author's mind—and something her character Nikki Rose also wrestles with—we asked her to share her favorite books on the topic. Below, find her selections—including the source material for several beloved book-to-movie adaptations and a Zadie Smith classic.