Light spoilers for all six Game Changers books ahead. Like most of the internet, we at Marie Claire cannot stop thinking about Heated Rivalry. The Crave/HBO Max series and global phenomenon follows the romance between Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), two professional hockey players who secretly fall in love as their on-ice rivalry becomes the stuff of sports legend. The show's first season was such an instant word-of-mouth hit in December 2025 that a second season is already in the works.

Of course, before it was an acclaimed TV series, Heated Rivalry first came to life as a novel, written by Canadian author Rachel Reid. Shane and Ilya's love story is the second book in Reid's Game Changers series, which features standalone books that follow different gay couples in the world of hockey. Though the Heated Rivalry duo are the novel queer series's most-beloved characters—as evident by the fact that they're the only couple who get a sequel novel—anyone looking for their next hockey-romance obsession will likely find a new fave couple among the rest of the series. (Though just a warning, it may be tough to get your hands on a physical copy.)

As we wait for Heated Rivalry season 2 to arrive on streaming, read on for everything you need to know about Rachel Reid's Game Changers series, from how to read the books in order to what happens in the Shane and Ilya sequel.

Book 1 — 'Game Changer' (Scott and Kip)

Fans of the show Heated Rivalry are already acquainted with the pair that introduced readers to the Game Changers universe. Scott Hunter, the captain of the New York Admirals, is a star center who's going through a bit of a slump on the ice. One day, he happens upon the Straw+Berry smoothie shop, and sparks instantly fly when he meets grad student Kip. Soon, Scott's a regular at the shop, as Kip's smoothies (and flirting) spur him out of his slump.

As TV fans saw, Scott (played by François Arnaud on screen) and Kip (Robbie G.K.) are the perfect pair for readers who like their ships to fall hard and fast. (The U-Haul lesbian jokes are definitely warranted.) However, Scott isn't out, and he knows that going public with his sexuality could derail his career in hockey's homophobic culture. As Kip begins to bristle at keeping this secret, can their romance survive?

Book 2 — 'Heated Rivalry' (Shane and Ilya)

Ah, the book that's sucked millions of readers into the world of hockey romance. Canadian golden-boy Shane Hollander and Russian rebel Ilya Rozanov first meet as teenage superstars headed for the MLH (Major League Hockey, the fictional stand-in for the NHL) draft. They're each other's biggest competition, and their legendary rivalry means it's an event every time they face off on the ice. But behind closed doors, they can't keep their hands off each other.

As many have pointed out, Heated Rivalry, the show, is an incredibly faithful adaptation of the series, from the time jumps to Shane and Ilya's strictly sexual relationship becoming more emotional as the years pass by. (If anything, the show cut back on the sex scenes.) But the joy of reading a book after watching the TV adaptation is all the extra details that can't easily make the transition to screen. (My personal favorite: Ilya getting paranoid that Shane may have used a translator during his love confession in Russian.)

Book 3 — 'Tough Guy' (Ryan and Fabian)

Ryan Price is an enforcer—a 6'7'' giant of a man who's tasked with protecting his team's star players. (Think hockey's version of the offensive line.) Despite his tough appearance, Ryan struggles with anxiety and self-esteem issues. When he's transferred to Toronto, he's determined to make roots in the city's LGBTQ+ community; even so, he's surprised when he runs into his childhood crush, Fabian Salah.

Fabian, an extroverted, confident musician, can't stand hockey. His Lebanese family is obsessed, and they even hosted Ryan for a year when he was a junior player. Although they had chemistry back then, Fabian hasn't seen Ryan since he made the NHL. Now that they're reunited, with Fabian serving as Ryan's guide to Toronto's gay scene, can the men build a future together without hockey coming between them?

Book 4 — 'Common Goal' (Eric and Kyle)

Fans of age-gap romance, here's your next read. Eric Bennett, goalkeeper for the New York Admirals, has decided that this will be his final season. The 41-year-old is happy to retire, but he's also facing an unknown future after ending his 16-year marriage. He's always known that he's bisexual, and now he's ready to start dating men for the first time, but he has no idea where to begin.

Enter Kyle Swift, a 25-year-old bartender at the Kingfisher (a.k.a. Kip's favorite bar!) who has a loaded history with older men. Though he's sworn to avoid them, he can't deny that Eric is just his type. Kyle ends up offering to give Eric some tips about re-entering the dating game, but as these friends-with-benefits begin to catch feelings, they'll have to work past their baggage and see if they can be more.

(Though it's not a direct sequel, Scott and Kip are supporting characters in Common Goal, and the novel provides plenty of cute moments with the Game Changer couple.)

Book 5 — 'Role Model' (Troy and Harris)

Between the promise of grumpy-meets-sunshine and the cover (that dog!), I'm excited to get to this one. Troy Barrett is a character who previously appeared in Game Changer and Tough Guy, in which he was the closeted sidekick to homophobic bully Dallas Kent. At the start of Role Model, Troy has just been traded to the struggling Ottawa Centaurs on the heels of a scandal and a breakup. All he wants is to do his work and go home...until he meets the Centaurs's social media manager, Harris Drover.

Sunny sweetheart Harris is determined to cheer Troy up, even as he begins to form an assumedly one-sided crush. Meanwhile, Troy eventually realizes that Ottawa can be a new start for him, as he makes amends for past toxic behavior and begins to embrace his full self. But with Harris out and proud, and Troy struggling with self-acceptance, will the pair realize they're meant for each other?

(Also, remember Shane's plan for Ilya to move to Ottawa at the end of Heated Rivalry? The Russian phenom has a supporting role in Role Model as Troy's new team captain.)

Book 6 — 'The Long Game' (Shane and Ilya sequel)

The Long Game is both the final book in the Game Changers series and the much-needed sequel to Ilya and Shane's story. At the start of The Long Game, it has been 10 years since Shane and Ilya started their secret-hookup-turned-romance, and the pair have reached an impasse. Shane's at the top of his game and not looking to rock the boat, while Ilya, now playing for Ottawa, is starting to worry that they could end up sneaking around for another 10 years. As the official description teases, "It’s time for them to decide what’s most important—hockey or love."

Fans can make their own choice whether to read this sequel ASAP or wait to be surprised in Heated Rivalry season 2, but I will say that this book is the definitive end to Ilya and Shane's story so far. Unless Rachel Reid ever decides to give us more, The Long Game is a must-read for everyone wanting to know if their favorite hockey couple finds their Happily Ever After.