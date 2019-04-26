You signed up for Amazon Prime for the two-day shipping, but you're staying for, well, mostly for the two-day shipping, but also for the growing library of streaming content. Amazon Prime's streaming platform is best known for its original series like Man in the High Castle and Transparent, but the back catalog of movies is impressive too. Nestled in among the hundreds of titles are some NSFW movies for when you're in the mood for something sexy. Here are some of the sexiest movies streaming on Amazon Prime.