You signed up for Amazon Prime for the two-day shipping, but you're staying for, well, mostly for the two-day shipping, but also for the growing library of streaming content. Amazon Prime's streaming platform is best known for its original series like Man in the High Castle and Transparent, but the back catalog of movies is impressive too. Nestled in among the hundreds of titles are some NSFW movies for when you're in the mood for something sexy. Here are some of the sexiest movies streaming on Amazon Prime.
'Basic Instinct'
Release date: March 20, 1992
Starring: Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone, George Dzundza, and Jeanne Tripplehorn.
Level of sexiness: 🔥🔥🔥🔥
'Hysteria'
Release date: September 15, 2011
Starring: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Hugh Dancy, and Felicity Jones.
Level of sexiness: 🔥🔥🔥
'Disobedience'
Release date: April 27, 2018
Starring: Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams, and Alessandro Nivola.
Level of sexiness: 🔥🔥🔥🔥
'Bound'
Release date: January 9, 2015
Starring: Charisma Carpenter, Daniel Baldwin, Morgan Obenreder, Andy T. Tran, and Hayley McLaughlin.
Level of sexiness: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
'Lila Says'
Release date: January 26, 2005
Starring: Vahina Giocante and Mohammed Khouas.
Level of sexiness: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
'The Babysitters'
Release date: May 9, 2008
Starring: John Leguizamo, Katherine Waterston, Cynthia Nixon, Andy Comeau, and Denis O'Hare.
Level of sexiness: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
'Cruel Intentions'
Release date: March 5, 1999
Starring: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair.
Level of sexiness: 🔥🔥🔥🔥
'The Escort'
Release date: July 28, 2015
Starring: Lyndsy Fonseca and Michael Doneger.
Level of sexiness: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
'Allied'
Release date: November 23, 2016
Starring: Brad Pitt, Marion Cotillard, Jared Harris, Simon McBurney, and Lizzy Caplan.
Level of sexiness: 🔥🔥
'Scarlet Innocence'
Release date: October 2, 2014
Starring: Jung Woo-sung and Esom.
Level of sexiness: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
'Appropriate Behavior'
Release date: March 6, 2015
Starring: Desiree Akhavan, Rebecca Henderson, Scott Adsit, and Halley Feiffer.
Level of sexiness: 🔥🔥🔥
'Sirens'
Release date: April 28, 1994
Starring: Hugh Grant, Tara Fitzgerald, Sam Neill, Elle Macpherson, Portia de Rossi, and Kate Fischer.
Level of sexiness: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
'Dressed to Kill'
Release date: July 25, 1980
Starring: Michael Caine, Angie Dickinson, Nancy Allen, and Keith Gordon.
Level of sexiness: 🔥🔥🔥
'Original Sin'
Release date: August 3, 2001
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Angelina Jolie, Thomas Jane, and Jack Thompson.
Level of sexiness: 🔥🔥🔥🔥
'Adore'
Release date: January 18, 2013
Starring: Naomi Watts, Robin Wright, Ben Mendelsohn, Xavier Samuel, and James Frecheville.
Level of sexiness: 🔥🔥🔥🔥
'Keep the Lights On'
Release date: September 7, 2012
Starring: Thure Lindhardt, Zachary Booth, Julianne Nicholson, Souleymane Sy Savane, and Paprika Steen.
Level of sexiness: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
'Gia'
Release date: January 31, 1998
Starring: Angelina Jolie, Faye Dunaway, Mercedes Ruehl, and Elizabeth Mitchell.
Level of sexiness: 🔥🔥🔥🔥
'The Virgin Suicides'
Release date: April 21, 2000
Starring: James Woods, Kathleen Turner, A J Cook, Kirsten Dunst, Josh Hartnett, Scott Glenn, Michael Paré, and Danny DeVito.
Level of sexiness: 🔥🔥🔥
'Sliver'
Release date: May 21, 1993
Starring: Sharon Stone, William Baldwin, Tom Berenger, and Martin Landau.
Level of sexiness: 🔥🔥🔥🔥
