Today, Amazon announced its annual "This Year in Books" list and, surprisingly, many of the company's bestselling books weren't actually published in 2019. Thanks to this year's release of Margaret Atwood's The Testaments, readers were inspired to get their hands on The Handmaid's Tale (1985), which became one of the top five most-sold fiction books. On the nonfiction end, a certain 2018 memoir called Becoming (you may have heard of it) by beloved former First Lady Michelle Obama quickly earned its spot as one of the bestselling books of all time—let alone one of the most coveted nonfiction books of the year.

See the rest of the picks that made Amazon's list of bestselling books, ahead, add them to your 2020 reading list, then grab a copy for your sister or BFF. The holidays are almost here.