image
Editors handpick every product that we feature.

The Bestselling Books of 2019 to Add to Your 2020 Reading List

Fictional tales, memoirs, and, of course, some oldies-but-goodies.

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Design by Morgan McMullen

Today, Amazon announced its annual "This Year in Books" list and, surprisingly, many of the company's bestselling books weren't actually published in 2019. Thanks to this year's release of Margaret Atwood's The Testaments, readers were inspired to get their hands on The Handmaid's Tale (1985), which became one of the top five most-sold fiction books. On the nonfiction end, a certain 2018 memoir called Becoming (you may have heard of it) by beloved former First Lady Michelle Obama quickly earned its spot as one of the bestselling books of all time—let alone one of the most coveted nonfiction books of the year.

See the rest of the picks that made Amazon's list of bestselling books, ahead, add them to your 2020 reading list, then grab a copy for your sister or BFF. The holidays are almost here.

Courtesy
Top 5 Most Sold Fiction Books of 2019
'Where the Crawdads Sing' By Delia Owens
G.P. Putnam's Sons Amazon
$26.00
$9.51 (63% off)
READ IT
1 of 10
Courtesy
Top 5 Most Sold Fiction Books of 2019
'The Silent Patient' By Alex Michaelides
Celadon Books Amazon
$26.99
$13.49 (50% off)
READ IT
2 of 10
Courtesy
Top 5 Most Sold Fiction Books of 2019
'Treasure Island: An Audible Original Drama'
Audible Amazon
$7.83
READ IT
3 of 10
Courtesy
Top 5 Most Sold Fiction Books of 2019
'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' By J.K. Rowling
Scholastic Press Amazon
$10.99
$8.74 (20% off)
READ IT
4 of 10
Courtesy
Top 5 Most Sold Fiction Books of 2019
'The Handmaid's Tale' By Margaret Atwood
Anchor Amazon
$15.95
$7.99 (50% off)
READ IT
5 of 10
Courtesy
Top 5 Most Sold Nonfiction Books of 2019
'Becoming' By Michelle Obama
Crown Publishing Group Amazon
$32.50
$11.89 (63% off)
READ IT
6 of 10
Courtesy
Top 5 Most Sold Nonfiction Books of 2019
'Educated: A Memoir' By Tara Westover
Random House Amazon
$28.00
$13.99 (50% off)
READ IT
7 of 10
Courtesy
Top 5 Most Sold Nonfiction Books of 2019
'Girl, Stop Apologizing' By Rachel Hollis
AMERICAN WEST BOOKS Amazon
$24.99
$9.66 (61% off)
READ IT
8 of 10
Courtesy
Top 5 Most Sold Nonfiction Books of 2019
'Girl, Wash Your Face' By Rachel Hollis
Harper Collins Christian Pub. Amazon
$24.99
$12.49 (50% off)
READ IT
9 of 10
Courtesy
Top 5 Most Sold Nonfiction Books of 2019
'Can't Hurt Me' By David Goggins
Lioncrest Publishing Amazon
$24.99
$17.99 (28% off)
READ IT

•••

10 of 10
image
